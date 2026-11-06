Vikings Predicted To Take A Flier On Former Second-Round Draft Pick

The Minnesota Vikings boast one of the league’s best defenses, but they haven’t enjoyed nearly as much success on the offensive side of the ball.

Their 279.4 yards per game rank 29th in the league, and quarterback Kyler Murray has been sacked at least three times in four of his six starts. With the Vikings leading the NFC North at 6-1, many believe they might acquire another piece on offense ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. They need all the help they can get, and virtually everything is on the table when it comes to which position they could upgrade.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell listed a surprising name who could help their offensive line establish some consistency: Raiders interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson.

“Jackson Powers-Johnson hasn’t had a great pro career with the Raiders, who benched the 2024 second-round pick earlier this season,” Barnwell wrote. “Powers-Johnson has spent most of his time as a pro at guard, a curious choice for a player who was so good as a college center. Trading for Powers-Johnson would get the Vikings some depth on the interior, and if Minnesota likes him as a center long term, it could move Blake Brandel to guard next offseason.”

Jackson Powers-Johnson Has Struggled To Live Up To Expectations

Powers-Johnson entered the league with extremely high expectations after the Raiders selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Many thought he had the tools to develop into one of the league’s premier centers.

That sentiment was echoed by NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein, who thought he had a chance to hear his name called in the first round.

“Powers-Johnson is a fierce competitor with a salty disposition but needs to improve his first-phase technique to create more consistent block sustains,” Zierlein wrote in his draft profile. “Despite average athleticism, he doesn’t seem to have many issues in pass protection, as he works with clear eyes, a wide base and good discipline to keep his weight back. His rookie season could be bumpy if he has to play early, but he should come out on the other side as a long-time starter.”

Unfortunately, he hasn’t lived up to those lofty expectations through his first two (and a half) years in the league. They deployed him at guard during his rookie season, before moving to center in 2025, and then back to guard this year.

He showed the most promise at center, but still struggled with consistency, especially in the running game. He only started four games before getting benched for 2025 third-round pick Caleb Rogers ahead of their Week 6 matchup against Buffalo.

The Vikings’ Interior O-Line Could Use A Major Facelift

It’s become abundantly clear that Powers-Johnson needs a change of scenery. The Vikings, who have struggled mightily to hold up on the interior after Donovan Jackson tore his meniscus in Week 4. They would be a logical landing spot for him.

The 23-year-old still has untapped potential and could fill in at guard for the remainder of this season before giving them a viable option at center in 2027 (the final year of his rookie contract).

Notably, it also wouldn’t cost much to get him in the building. They’d probably land him for a fifth- or sixth-round pick. He’d be a low-cost, high-upside pickup that would make sense for a team looking to make a serious playoff run.