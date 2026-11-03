Vikings Have New Potential QB Trade Target Amid Kyler Murray Struggles

The Minnesota Vikings have one week to decide whether they should add a new quarterback to their struggling offense. Starter Kyler Murray has the Vikings sitting at 6-1, but Murray has just five touchdowns versus three interceptions in six starts.

If Minnesota pursues a potential replacement, the team appears to have a new trade target — Jacoby Brissett.

The Arizona Cardinals came back to defeat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 after benching Brissett for Gardner Minshew II. The Cardinals announced Monday they will start Minshew in Week 9 with rookie Carson Beck as his backup.

“By sending eight-game starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett all the way to No. 3 on the depth chart, the Cardinals have sent a clear message to the rest of the league, eight days from the trade deadline,” wrote Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

“Make us an offer.”

The Vikings are one of the more obvious teams that could pursue a quarterback at the deadline and thus Brissett.