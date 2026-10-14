Former Vikings Quarterback Signs With Los Angeles Chargers

Quarterback Jake Browning is best known for his time with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he actually joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.

The veteran signal-caller spent his first two seasons on the Vikings practice squad. He completed 23 of 46 attempts for 218 yards and two interceptions across five career preseason contests in Minnesota. Not exactly rewriting the record books, but he still showed enough throughout training camp to stick around for more development on the practice squad.

The veteran quarterback then spent the next five years in Cincinnati. He was also expected to be Baker Mayfield’s backup in Tampa Bay after signing with them this offseason. However, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels beat him out in training camp, and the team opted to cut ties with him.

Browning has found a new home, though. NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero reports that the veteran QB is signing with the Chargers earlier today.

Jake Browning Will Likely Be The First Man Off The Bench If Justin Herbert Gets Hurt

Virtually everything has gone wrong for the Chargers this season. Los Angeles is one of only three teams without a win through the first five weeks.

Justin Herbert is still healthy, but he’s been sacked the second-most among all passers thus far (17 sacks). They are seemingly preparing for a contingency plan if he goes down. With former undrafted free agent DJ Uiagalelei as the only other quarterback on their active roster, it feels safe to assume Browning would be that contingency plan.

Jake Browning Briefly Looked Like One Of The NFL’s Premier Backup QBs

While Browning didn’t show much promise in Minnesota, he showed legit flashes when he got a few spot starts in place of an injured Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. He led the Bengals to a 4-3 record over seven starts in 2023. Notably, his 70.4% completion percentage also led the NFL that season, and he threw for 1,936 yards with 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also added three rushing scores.

One of Browning’s victories that season actually came against Minnesota. Browning’s Bengals overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit and came away with a 27-24 win in overtime. After the game, Browning screamed, “They never should have cut me!”

Browning and Cincinnati then agreed on a two-year, $1.945 million deal after that season. The backup QB also saw three starts during the 2025 campaign, but didn’t enjoy nearly as much success as he did two years prior. The Bengals didn’t win in any of his three starts, and he threw 8 interceptions and 6 touchdowns.