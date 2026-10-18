Former Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Gets Major News In Giants-Saints Game

Former Vikings first round draft pick J.J. McCarthy got another taste of life after Minnesota on Sunday.

McCarthy, now a backup quarterback in New York, replaced Winston with about 10 minutes remaining the fourth quarter as the New Orleans Saints led the Giants 34-10.

Winston was pulled after throwing for 152 yards on 14-of-26 completions for one touchdown and two interceptions.

McCarthy entered and threw an interception on his first series, when he tried a ball intended for Malachi Fields. But before a new McCarthy meme could be born, he did settle in on his second series, completing three passes before a Tyrone Tracy touchdown run gave the Giants much-needed points.

After a Saints three-and-out McCarthy led a second scoring drive with a 49-yard pass, followed by a 24-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers.

McCarthy ended up having a chance to tie the game up, but on a 4th and-1 in the red zone, McCarthy sailed a pass high and the Giants remarkable comeback fell just short.

McCarthy’s final stats: The QB finished with 243 yards on 11-for-21 passing with one touchdown and one interception. He also added 26 rushing yards on two carries.

The up-and-down start added another chapter to McCarthy’s NFL career, which has taken a dramatic turn since Minnesota selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

J.J. McCarthy Gets Extended Opportunity After Giants Trade

McCarthy’s appearance against the Saints was not his first in a Giants uniform, although it marked a much more significant opportunity.

He previously appeared against the Washington Commanders on October 11, when New York used him for a handful of snaps during its 27-27 tie. McCarthy recorded two rushing yards, while his lone passing attempt was wiped out statistically by a penalty.

His opportunity against New Orleans came under very different circumstances.

After Winston threw two interceptions and the Giants fell behind by 24 points, McCarthy was called upon to finish the game.

New York acquired McCarthy from Minnesota on September 28 in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. The Giants needed additional quarterback depth after starter Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The trade reunited McCarthy with a familiar coaching connection. Giants head coach John Harbaugh is the brother of Jim Harbaugh, who coached McCarthy during Michigan’s national championship season.

Whether Sunday’s appearance changes McCarthy’s role behind Winston is a separate question. His interception offered little immediate evidence that New York had found an answer to its quarterback problems.

J.J. McCarthy Stats With Vikings Explain Minnesota’s Decision

McCarthy’s struggles with New York are particularly notable considering what the Vikings invested in him just two years earlier.

Minnesota selected the former Michigan standout 10th overall in 2024, believing he could develop into its long-term starting quarterback.

But McCarthy missed his entire rookie season after suffering a knee injury during the preseason.

He finally started 10 games in 2025, finishing with 1,632 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He completed 57.6% of his passes and posted a 72.6 passer rating.

The Vikings went 6-4 in his starts, but injuries and inconsistent accuracy complicated his development.

Minnesota then signed Kyler Murray ahead of the 2026 season, and McCarthy lost the starting quarterback competition. He eventually fell behind Murray and Carson Wentz on the depth chart.

Rather than continue developing their former first-round pick as a backup, the Vikings traded him for a fifth-round selection.

That decision looks especially consequential now that McCarthy has begun receiving meaningful opportunities with his new team.

Why J.J. McCarthy Wears No. 18 Instead of No. 9 With Giants

McCarthy’s change of scenery also brought an unexpected change to his identity on the field.

During his time with Minnesota, the quarterback wore No. 9 and developed an alter ego called “NINE,” a reference to his jersey number and game-day mindset.

But McCarthy could not keep that number after joining the Giants because tight end Isaiah Likely already wore No. 9.

McCarthy instead switched to No. 18, giving fans another reason to revisit the NINE nickname that had already generated considerable discussion during his Vikings career.

The jersey change was relatively minor compared to the larger question surrounding McCarthy: whether he can become a reliable starting quarterback after Minnesota gave up on its former first-round investment.

His appearance against the Saints provided another opportunity to answer that question. It also showed just how much work remains.