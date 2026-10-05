Ex-Viking J.J. McCarthy Gets Depth Chart Update From New Head Coach

The Minnesota Vikings made the bold decision to cut ties with former 10th overall pick and at one point the believed-to-be future of the franchise, quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy was sent to the New York Giants for a 2027 fifth round draft pick, and is currently listed as the team’s backup quarterback on the active roster. However, for the team’s 36-24 win against the Arizona Cardinals this past weekend, Jake Haener was listed as the backup, with McCarthy serving as the emergency third-string QB.

Yet, this could change in the near future, as Giants head coach John Harbaugh suggested that McCarthy could be elevated to the backup slot this coming week, per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

J.J. McCarthy Could Become Second-String QB in New York This Week

“Harbaugh said it’s a “possibility” that JJ McCarthy will be QB2 this week. They didn’t bring him in to sit behind Jake Haener on the depth chart, so I’d expect that to happen.” Duggan reported on Monday.

The telling part of Duggan’s statement concerns the fact that New York did not bring him in to be the QB3, implying that at the very least they see him as Jameis Winston’s backup for the rest of the season; and possibly more.

Could J.J. McCarthy Take Over as the Starter?

Winston had a very Jameis Winston-type day on Oct. 4., going 18/29 for 250 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. And whilst the Giants are now 2-0 in games without franchise signal caller Jaxson Dart, NY would be the last team to claim the position is “sorted” by any means.

That is not to say that McCarthy is the imminent or near-imminent fix at the position; he was bought in to develop, not start immediately. But if the former Viking shows out during practice and Winston makes some trademark reckless throws that cost the Giants are big game, it is far from inconceivable that the former Michigan man gets a shot in the limelight.

For now, he is the QB3, soon to be QB2.