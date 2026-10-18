Ex-Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Receives Message After Week 6 Performance

Former Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy flashed that he could be a solid option for the New York Giants despite the team losing 34-27 in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints.

McCarthy replaced Giants starter Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter with the team down 34-10 and nearly pulled off a comeback. The former Top 10 pick went 11-for-21 on his pass attempts for 243 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a passer rating of 90.0.

Even with the loss, McCarthy looks to have made a serious case to replace Winston as New York’s starter. After the game, Giants head coach John Harbaugh shared his thoughts on McCarthy’s performance.

“I thought he came in there and did a heck of a job given the circumstances and kind of desperation time,” Harbaugh told reporters postgame. “It’s different than normal football, but he made some plays and got us back, gave us a chance at the end to win the game.

“We were throwing the ball in the end zone at the end, so that was good. You have to compliment him on that.”

Malik Nabers on J.J. McCarthy’s Strong Showing in Week 6

The Giants could be pleased with the early returns from their trade in late September with the Vikings that saw New York land the former first-round QB in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.

Moreover, Malik Nabers, who recorded 12 receptions for 165 receiving yards, noted the boost that the offense got once McCarthy went into the game for New York.

“I think he did a great job of giving his guys opportunities down the field, just saying, ‘My guys are better than them. Let’s go see if we can make some points,’ Nabers told reporters. “Coming in at the end of the game, after just being at practice and not really getting first-team reps, he went out there and did a great job of delivering the football. I think we have to give him credit for that.”

Former Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy on His Performance

Meanwhile, after the game, McCarthy issued his thoughts on coming off the bench and providing a spark for the Giants as their comeback effort fell short against New Orleans. Nonetheless, the former Vikings QB looks to be taking advantage of this fresh start.

“I’m extremely impressed,” McCarthy said after the loss to the media. “This team, since I got in the door, you could tell there was something special about them. The way Coach Harbaugh instills this kind of confidence and belief is through the work and the preparation, and it’s not just talk.

“Being able to be a part of this group is extremely special. They were going to keep having to build that resilience along the way. Earlier in the year, with Burns and Jacks going down, that’s huge. But seeing how they responded, it’s a really special group.”

When the Vikings traded away McCarthy, it was probably to give him an opportunity like this elsewhere. Nonetheless, if he continues to perform like this and finds the consistency, it will be interesting to see if McCarthy can take over the starting job and perhaps challenge for it next season.