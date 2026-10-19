Former Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Gets Big News From NFL Insiders

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy may not have to wait much longer for his next opportunity to start in the NFL.

After McCarthy nearly engineered a stunning comeback for the New York Giants on Sunday, ESPN NFL insider Ian Rapoport offered a significant prediction about the former first-round pick’s future.

Speaking alongside Jeremy Fowler on ESPN on Monday, October 19, Rapoport suggested McCarthy’s emergence as New York’s starting quarterback is increasingly a matter of when, not if.

“J.J. McCarthy’s time is coming,” Rapoport said. “Whether it’s this week, whether it’s after the bye, we don’t know that for sure.”

Rapoport went further, predicting McCarthy would play significant snaps for the Giants this season, even as head coach John Harbaugh weighs whether to make an immediate quarterback change.

Ian Rapoport Predicts Bigger Role for Former Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy gave the Giants plenty to consider during Sunday’s 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Replacing Jameis Winston early in the fourth quarter with New York trailing 34-10, McCarthy completed 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also added 26 rushing yards.

The former Vikings quarterback helped engineer a 17-point rally that brought New York within seven points, although the Giants ultimately fell short.

On ESPN, Fowler explained that McCarthy’s limited time learning the Giants’ offense could complicate the decision to start him immediately.

“They could try to get J.J. McCarthy up to speed after the Texans game,” Fowler said, pointing to New York’s upcoming bye week. “Give him a little time. He’s still learning the playbook.”

Rapoport agreed that patience might be appropriate, particularly with Houston’s pass rush waiting in Week 7.

“Wouldn’t be surprised to see Jameis get another start,” Rapoport said.

The distinction is important. Neither reporter announced that McCarthy had won the starting job. Instead, their discussion centered on when the Giants should give him that opportunity.

Giants Face Important Decision Before Texans Game

New York’s upcoming schedule presents an interesting dilemma for Harbaugh.

The Giants visit the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 25, before entering their Week 8 bye. Their next game is November 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rapoport specifically highlighted Houston defenders Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter while discussing the risks of starting McCarthy before he has fully mastered the Giants’ protections.

That presents two competing priorities for New York: capitalize on McCarthy’s momentum or give the young quarterback additional preparation time before putting him behind center against an aggressive pass rush.

Harbaugh has not publicly committed to either option.

Speaking to reporters Monday, the Giants coach said the team was “working through that now, honing in on a decision,” according to Reuters.

Harbaugh also acknowledged that McCarthy’s limited experience in New York’s system would factor into the evaluation.

The Giants acquired McCarthy from Minnesota on September 28, giving him less than a month with his new offense before Sunday’s breakout performance.

J.J. McCarthy’s Giants Opportunity Puts Vikings Trade Back in Spotlight

For Minnesota, the situation represents another interesting development following the franchise’s decision to move on from its former quarterback of the future.

The Vikings selected McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft but traded him to the Giants for a 2027 fifth-round selection after his standing on Minnesota’s quarterback depth chart deteriorated.

Now, just three weeks after that trade, McCarthy is already pushing for meaningful playing time with his new team.

Sunday’s performance does not erase the concerns that followed him out of Minnesota. Much of his production came in a desperate comeback situation, something Harbaugh himself acknowledged after the game.

But McCarthy also demonstrated enough passing ability and mobility to force the Giants into a quarterback decision they might not have expected to make this soon.

Whether that decision comes before Houston or after the bye, Rapoport believes McCarthy will have a significant role in New York’s offense before the season ends.

And if that prediction proves correct, the Vikings’ decision to trade their former first-round quarterback will face considerably more scrutiny.