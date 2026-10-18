Former Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Gets Starting Update From John Harbaugh

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy may have given the New York Giants something to think about after nearly engineering a remarkable comeback against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

McCarthy replaced Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter of New York’s 34-27 loss, helping the Giants score 17 unanswered points after trailing 34-10.

The former Vikings first-round pick initially struggled, throwing an interception on his first series, but recovered to make several plays with his arm and legs as New York threatened to erase the deficit.

And afterward, Giants head coach John Harbaugh was asked whether McCarthy had done enough to earn consideration for the starting quarterback job.

Harbaugh praised the 23-year-old but declined to commit to a quarterback change, saying the evaluation process “starts right now.”

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John Harbaugh Addresses J.J. McCarthy’s Future With Giants

McCarthy’s performance was one of the few bright spots for the Giants in an otherwise disappointing afternoon.

But Harbaugh cautioned against drawing sweeping conclusions from what the former Vikings quarterback accomplished in the fourth quarter.

“I thought he came in there and did a heck of a job given the circumstances, kind of desperation time,” Harbaugh said. “It’s different than normal football, but made some plays.”

Harbaugh also explained that New York was largely running its offense to suit the circumstances of the game, rather than operating under typical conditions.

When asked whether McCarthy would start going forward, Harbaugh refused to make a declaration.

“I can’t answer that now. Game just ended,” he said.

Pressed further, Harbaugh reiterated that a decision wasn’t imminent.

“I can’t answer it right now. It’s not up for discussion right now,” Harbaugh said.

The Giants coach also made a point of defending Winston, who completed 14 of 26 passes for 152 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions before being replaced.

“I have no problem with Jameis whatsoever,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh emphasized that decisions about the quarterback position would not be made immediately after the game.

“Those things will all be decided not 10 minutes after the game,” he said.

However, when asked when the evaluation process would begin, Harbaugh had a much shorter answer.

“Starts right now.”

The comments stop short of signaling a quarterback change. But they also leave McCarthy’s immediate role unresolved following his most significant opportunity since arriving in New York.

J.J. McCarthy’s Athleticism Gives Giants Something to Evaluate

One of McCarthy’s most encouraging moments came on the ground, when he broke off a lengthy run to help put the Giants in position for a potential game-tying or game-winning score.

His mobility was a major part of his appeal coming out of Michigan, where he helped lead the Wolverines to a national championship before Minnesota selected him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Those same physical tools were evident against New Orleans, even if they came in an unusual game situation with the Giants desperately trying to erase a large deficit.

That distinction matters when evaluating whether McCarthy should start over Winston.

Harbaugh acknowledged the circumstances of the comeback, suggesting McCarthy’s performance in desperation time was not necessarily representative of what the offense would look like over four quarters.

Still, McCarthy’s ability to extend plays and create opportunities with his legs provides New York with an element worth considering as the team evaluates its quarterbacks.

Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Trade Could Face Renewed Scrutiny

For Minnesota, McCarthy’s emergence as a possible starting option in New York adds another interesting development to a quarterback situation that has already undergone significant changes.

The Vikings selected McCarthy 10th overall in 2024, but he missed his entire rookie season after suffering a knee injury during the preseason.

He eventually started 10 games in 2025, throwing for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 57.6% of his passes.

Despite Minnesota going 6-4 in his starts, McCarthy’s inconsistent accuracy and injury history left questions about his development.

The Vikings signed Kyler Murray ahead of the 2026 season, and McCarthy subsequently fell down the depth chart before Minnesota traded him to the Giants for a fifth-round selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

New York acquired McCarthy after losing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart to a season-ending injury, giving the former Vikings quarterback another opportunity to establish himself in the NFL.

Sunday’s performance certainly did not erase the concerns that followed McCarthy out of Minnesota. His early interception was another example of the mistakes that have complicated his young career.

But the subsequent comeback attempt demonstrated some of the potential that originally convinced the Vikings to invest a top-10 draft pick in him.

Harbaugh hasn’t promised McCarthy anything beyond an evaluation.

For a quarterback who was traded away less than a month ago, however, that’s an opportunity worth watching.