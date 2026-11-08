Vikings Get Positive Update on Jonathan Taylor 2 Days Before NFL Trade Deadline

If the Minnesota Vikings are convinced they need to acquire running back Jonathan Taylor from the Indianapolis Colts, it’s going to be an expensive 2026 trade deadline. But for the Vikings, potential trade negotiations for Taylor may have gotten easier this weekend.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Sunday morning the New York Giants are no longer interested in acquiring Taylor.

Throughout the past week, the Giants were one of the front runners to land Taylor and reportedly submitted the best trade offer for the running back. But when that offer didn’t land the running back, the Giants didn’t counter with another.

“The Giants cooled on acquiring Colts RB Jonathan Taylor because of price,” wrote Anderson on X. “They resolved to move on a while ago leading into today’s games vs Philly.”

This is potentially great news for the Vikings with the NFL trade deadline just two days away. Without the Giants in contention, Minnesota is arguably the new front runner to acquire Taylor.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10 at 3 pm CT.

Giants Out of Running for Jonathan Taylor: Report

Fellow NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday the Giants offered two draft picks to the Colts for Taylor with a 2027 second-rounder as the best of the two. According to Pelissero, though, that didn’t come close to what the Colts are seeking for the running back.

NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the Colts want a “Christian McCaffrey-style compensation package.” In October 2022, the San Francisco 49ers sent a 2023 second, third and fourth along with a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for McCaffrey.

Appearing to not want to make that kind of offer, the Giants are moving on.

That opens the door for the Vikings. Perhaps it lowers the price for the running back as well since other teams don’t appear willing to offer the ransom of picks the Colts are seeking.

Will the Colts Trade Taylor at Tuesday’s NFL Trade Deadline?

It makes sense for the Vikings to be hopeful that Taylor’s trade price will drop with the Giants seemingly out of the running. But the Vikings and other teams probably shouldn’t be too hopeful.

Perhaps the Colts are just negotiating, trying to get the best price possible for the running back. But through the media, they have presented the front that they don’t have to trade Taylor. He remains under contract for two years, and the Colts view him as an essential piece to the organization if they don’t get a plethora of picks in return.

So with the Giants out of contention for Taylor, the Vikings might avoid a bidding war for Taylor. But a trade for the running back could still be very costly.

Ultimately, Taylor appears to have a strong chance of staying in Indianapolis.

“After weeks of speculation, the most likely outcome for Taylor is … staying in Indianapolis,” wrote Pelissero.

“Is it possible that will change in the next few days? Of course. But Taylor is still only 27 years old. He just signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August. And barring injury, he’ll have just as much if not more trade value in March, when a new GM will be in place.”

For the Vikings, though, they need an offensive spark now. Taylor could provide that coming off a pair of 1,400-yard seasons on the ground in 2024 and 2025. He also led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns last season.