Vikings Get Dispiriting Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley Trade Updates

The Minnesota Vikings are central to several blockbuster trade rumors, specifically for a high-end running back like Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts or Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles. But one prominent NFL insider poured cold water on those possibilities less than two weeks ahead of the trade deadline.

Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reported on Thursday, October 29 that the likelihood is not high that Minnesota will add an elite RB to the roster — even amid a 6-0 start and a recent injury to running back Aaron Jones Sr. who has been the team’s most valuable offensive player through the first half of the campaign.

“I wouldn’t sit there and hold my breath for Saquon [or] Jonathan Taylor … those top end items,” Pelissero said.

Saquon Barkley too Injured for Vikings to Comfortably Trade for Him

Barkley is a tricky proposition anyway because while the Eagles (2-5) definitely look like sellers, moving a running back with as many injuries as Barkley has had in 2026 isn’t likely to bring back a meaningful return.

Philadelphia signed Barkley ahead of the 2024 campaign to a top-of-market deal and it paid off in a big way. The Eagles won the Super Bowl, while Barkley earned Offensive Player of the Year honors after rushing for more than 2,000 yards.

His production fell sharply last year, as Barkley recovered from a massive usage rate during the Super Bowl run. Meanwhile, Philly’s offensive line was another year older not as dominant as it had been in the past.

The O-line has completely shattered in 2026, while Barkley has suffered a stinger that saw him leave one game early and a hamstring issue that knocked him out of another contest in the first quarter.

Barkley then sat out two games with the muscle strain before returning last week against the Dallas Cowboys. He played well on minimal snaps, but both re-aggravated his hamstring issue and suffered a back injury as well.

The Vikings can’t afford to send a Day 2 draft pick out the door for a player they can’t guarantee will be healthy, so Barkley is probably a non-starter given his current health status and how close the deadline is to arriving.

Colts May Ask too Much of Vikings in Jonathan Taylor Trade

If Minnesota makes a trade for a running back, Taylor is the better candidate. However, the Vikings need to get him at the right price.

Judd Zulgad of SKOR North was adamant Wednesday that the team should not sacrifice a first-round pick for Taylor and should draw a line in the sand at a second-round selection plus another asset.

That could be a non-starter for the Colts who just sent guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks for a third-rounder and a fifth-rounder before shipping defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers for a fourth-round pick.

Taylor is probably the best player still on Indy’s roster, and certainly the most popular. The Colts also owe their first-round pick in 2027 to the New York Jets, so they may try to hold out as long as possible to get as much as they can if they’re going to let go of a three-time Pro Bowler in Taylor.