Jonathan Taylor Breaks Silence on Trade Speculation Amid Vikings Interest

The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the multiple reportedly interested in trading for running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Taylor saga has lagged on for the past couple of weeks in the wake of the ongoing fire-sale from the Indianapolis Colts, and everyone from Colts fans to the All-Pro back’s wife have commented on the situation.

For the first time, however, Taylor himself shared some comments on the situation, hinting that he wants a conclusion to everything one way or another as soon as possible.

Jonathan Taylor Not Enjoying Uncertainty of Trade Situation

“No one wants uncertainty,” Taylor said on Thursday. “Until the past couple weeks, it’s kind of been the same thing. But it won’t be until Tuesday at [4 p.m.] where you’ll know exactly what’s going on, you’ll know exactly what the verdict is.”

The wording of the statement implies that teams could be waiting as long as another five days in order for his trade to be finalized, as it may well go down to the deadline.

It may also refer to the fact that nothing will be official and finalized until – or at least that everything will be at the time of the trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon next week.

Why is the Jonathan Taylor Trade So Drawn Out?

Presumably, the Colts are currently locked in a set of multi-way negotiations with the host of teams interested in Taylor.

And unlike Nelson and Buckner, who are both – certainly the former – at a similar level to the 2020 second round pick at this point in their respective careers, Indianapolis has not yet been made an offer that they consider to be satisfactory to their demands.

With the amount of generated interest; the Packers, Vikings, Seahawks, Giants and Broncos all rumored to be in the mix; it is likely that the Colts are willing to slow play the negotiations in order to extract as much compensation as they can from the deal as they look to start their rebuild over the coming months.