Vikings Announce Excellent Jordan Mason News Ahead of Week 7

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason has not seen the field since Week 1’s victory against the Green Bay Packers, where he rushed for 59 yards off of 15 carries and scored 1 rushing touchdown.

A thumb fracture sustained in-game forced him onto injured reserve for the mandatory four-game spell, and after the team took their bye-week in Week 6, the former San Francisco 49ers running back has now been designated to return, per the team’s transaction wire on Monday.

Jordan Mason Designated to Return From IR, Will Practice Wednesday

“The Vikings have officially designated RB Jordan Mason to return from IR. He’ll return to practice Wednesday. A big boost for the run game. Should take some of the load off of Aaron Jones, who has been a warrior in Mason’s absence.” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis posted on X on Monday afternoon.

In Mason’s absence, 31 year old Aaron Jones Sr.; who will turn 32 in a little over six weeks time; has been taking the lead back role. Jones has 410 yards on the ground; the next highest total amongst Vikings RBs this season (besides Mason) is Demond Claiborne with 13. Aaron Jones Sr. Has Been a Bell-Cow in Jordan Mason’s Absence

The former Packer has also seen the field for around 80% of offensive snaps over the past four weeks since the opener; a very high percentage for any bell-cow lead back in the NFL , let alone a RB1A in his early thirties.

With the 27-year old back, Minnesota will likely go back to something closer resembling a 50-50 split, although that might be pulled either way in Week 7 by competing factors.

On the one hand, the Vikings may want to give Jones a rest after his action-filled month and on the other, the team may want to work Mason back in somewhat slowly, having played just one game of regular season football in the past 10 months or so.