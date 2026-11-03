Justin Herbert Gets Blunt Vikings Take Amid Chargers Struggles

The Minnesota Vikings have a major concern at QB, as Kyler Murray hasn’t been able to get the offense on an upward trajectory.

Moreover, the Vikings’ offense is struggling to the point where they can’t overcome the defense, which had an off game in which the unit gave up 19 points and 230 rushing yards in the Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions.

With the Vikings having a championship-caliber defense, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer floated the Vikings as a possible destination for Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

“I don’t see a scenario where the Chargers make him available over the next week,” Breer said in a Nov. 3 video. “I wouldn’t mind the Vikings taking a swing on this; I think the idea of trading for a player like this is similar to the idea of trading for Jeffery Simmons, who wasn’t necessarily available.

“I really think there’s a top-five quarterback in Justin Herbert, and it’s not just what I’m seeing. It’s what the rest of the league is seeing and what people I talk to are seeing.”

Herbert has had 282 passing snaps this season so far for the Chargers, leading to a PFF passing grade of 42.0. Moreover, he has thrown for 1,398 yards and five touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He recorded eight big-time throws and 17 turnover-worthy plays.

Chargers Want to Make Justin Herbert Situation to Work

Despite Breer acknowledging that the Vikings are a potential destination that makes sense for Herbert, he does note that the Chargers would rather try to make it work in Los Angeles rather than give their QB a fresh start somewhere else.

“It’s in a way that it reminds me of the way people talked about Matthew Stafford in Detroit and the way people talk about Justin Herbert with the Chargers,” Breer added. “So I think that’s in there. I think the Chargers know they’ve got to find a way to give him that second life instead of creating that second life for him somewhere else.”

Vikings Urged to Reunite With Kirk Cousins Amid QB Worries

As far as more realistic potential trade targets leading up to the deadline, former NFL QB Chase Daniel believes Minnesota needs to be calling the Las Vegas Raiders for Kirk Cousins.

“The talk about a trade for Kirk Cousins is going to continue,” Daniel said in a Nov. 1 video from “Bussin’ With The Boys.” “If you’re the Vikings, you need to get back in the race and seriously consider looking into Kirk Cousins.

“Why wouldn’t you be checking into the Raiders and Kirk Cousins? Kirk is absolutely balling and had an amazing game against the Jets. Your defense cannot carry you the entire year. Yes, I agree that Kyler played well in the second half.”

Cousins has played 329 pass snaps so far for the Raiders this season, leading to a PFF passing grade of 76.5. Moreover, the veteran QB has thrown for 2,124 passing yards and 19 touchdowns against five interceptions while recording 10 big-time throws and seven turnover-worthy plays.

It will be interesting to see if the Vikings make any move near the deadline or decide to roll with what they have.