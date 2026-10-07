Vikings Star Justin Jefferson Sounds Off on Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

The Minnesota Vikings‘ signing of Odell Beckham Jr. apparently fulfilled a plan years in the making for Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson addressed Beckham’s arrival in Minnesota on October 7 and revealed the two star receivers have discussed eventually becoming teammates for quite some time.

“We’ve been brothers for a very, very long time,” Jefferson told reporters. “We’ve kinda talked about this moment of being able to play with each other.”

Now they finally have the opportunity.

And the timing makes Beckham’s arrival particularly interesting for a Vikings offense that has spent the opening month of the season searching for answers.

Justin Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr. Finally Become Teammates

The Vikings signed Beckham to their practice squad on October 7, giving the 33-year-old another opportunity after his brief reunion with the New York Giants ended in September.

Beckham appeared in three games for New York this season but did not record a reception before his release. Minnesota nevertheless offers an intriguing landing spot because of his connections inside the organization.

Most notably, Kevin O’Connell was Beckham’s offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams during their Super Bowl-winning 2021 season.

But Jefferson’s comments reveal another connection behind the move.

The two receivers have maintained a close relationship for years. Jefferson is a Louisiana native and attended LSU, while Beckham starred for the Tigers before becoming a first-round pick of the Giants in 2014.

This isn’t merely one famous receiver welcoming another to town. Jefferson said they had specifically discussed the possibility of someday playing together.

Minnesota made it happen.

OBJ Gives Vikings Insurance With Justin Jefferson Injured

There is also a practical reason to add another receiver right now.

Jefferson suffered an ankle injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and missed Minnesota’s 15-10 Week 4 victory over the Miami Dolphins. O’Connell said after that game the Vikings hoped Jefferson could begin working back into practice ahead of their October 11 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Minnesota is 4-0 without getting much consistency from its passing game.

Kyler Murray showed encouraging signs late against Miami, but the Vikings entered this week still attempting to unlock an offense that has been carried at times by its defense and kicker Will Reichard. O’Connell even dramatically increased Minnesota’s use of shotgun against Miami as the coaching staff continues adapting the scheme around Murray.

That context makes Beckham’s addition more interesting than the typical practice-squad signing.

It shouldn’t, however, be confused with Minnesota adding the Beckham of a decade ago.

He didn’t catch a pass with New York this season and recorded only nine receptions for 55 yards during his most recent previous NFL season with the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

The Vikings don’t need Beckham to become a Pro Bowler again.

If he can become a dependable rotational target while Jefferson works his way back — and eventually share the field with the friend he’s talked about joining for years — the move has already become considerably more interesting.