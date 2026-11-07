Vikings Handed Blunt Justin Jefferson Outlook Amid QB Concerns

Justin Jefferson’s future with the Minnesota Vikings could be in question if the team’s offense doesn’t turn its situation around. Last season, the wideout’s production took a major hit, and for a second straight campaign, the QB play is affecting his numbers.

Jefferson was a team player last season and said all the right things. However, this season, the Vikings star has begun showing his frustration during a game, as he did in the Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions.

If the receiver’s production takes a hit for a second straight campaign, Judd Zulgad of “Purple Daily” believes that Jefferson could want out of Minnesota this upcoming offseason.

“Depending on how the rest of the season goes, [Jefferson’s future] is a huge discussion point, and I actually think it’s relevant,” Zulgad said in a Nov. 6 video from SKOR North. “I also think there’s a chance that if things continue down this path, he does ask for a trade. I’m not doing anything with him by [the Nov. 10 trade deadline].

“This, to me, is a March discussion or a discussion for once the season is done. Do I think Justin Jefferson definitely won’t ask for a trade if things continue this way? I think you’d be foolish to think that at some point in time, he and his representatives have to do what’s best for him.”

Justin Jefferson Could Push for Move Out of Minnesota

Jefferson has played 172 pass snaps so far this season for the Vikings, leading to a PFF receiving grade of 84.6. Moreover, he has hauled in 28 receptions on 39 targets for 335 receiving yards and four touchdowns while averaging 12.0 yards per reception and generating 97 yards after the catch.

Nonetheless, if this production doesn’t see an upward trajectory, Zulgad believes that Jefferson will be pushing for a trade out of Minnesota and will look to use any leverage he might have.

“If this continues on this track for a second consecutive year, and there’s a chance it does, I don’t think it’s going to be [general manager Nolan Teasley] who’s shopping him,” Zulgad added.

“I think it might be Justin who’s saying, ‘We need to talk about this, and I need to go somewhere where I can get the football,’ because the perception of Jefferson is that people still know he’s one of the best.

“But that being said, you look at how the stats post-2024 have fallen off a cliff, and it’s real. The eye test shows you it. Everything shows you it. So if anybody says, ‘Yeah, Justin Jefferson’s going nowhere,’ I would say that might be incorrect.”

Vikings Urged to Trade Justin Jefferson Amid QB Issues

Recently, The Volume’s John Middlekauff believes it’s time for Jefferson to look for greener pastures, as he floated a trade idea involving the Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“What if you’re Minnesota and you go the other way and just sell Justin Jefferson to the Chiefs for two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a third-round pick or something?” Middlekauff said in a Nov. 4 video from The Volume.

“I mean, you’re not going anywhere. I know you’re 6-1, but let’s be realistic. The smoke-and-mirrors approach you’re taking on defense with Kyler Murray is wasting him away.”