Is Justin Jefferson Playing Today? Vikings Star’s Injury, Return Timeline

No, Justin Jefferson is not playing for the Minnesota Vikings against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 4.

Minnesota officially ruled Jefferson out with an ankle injury after he failed to practice during the week. The Vikings star suffered the injury during their Week 3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will miss his first game of the season.

The better news for Vikings fans — and fantasy football managers — is that the injury is not believed to be a long-term problem.

How Long Is Justin Jefferson Out?

Jefferson could potentially miss only one game.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday that Jefferson was improving and that Minnesota’s goal is to get him back on the practice field next week.

“He’s definitely feeling better,” O’Connell said. “I think we’re encouraged about where he’s at. Just couldn’t get there.”

O’Connell also said Jefferson will continue receiving treatment with the hope that he can practice ahead of Minnesota’s Week 5 road game against the New Orleans Saints.

That game carries some extra significance for Jefferson. The Vikings receiver grew up in Louisiana and played collegiately at LSU, something O’Connell acknowledged when discussing the potential return.

“I know it’s a big one for him next week going to Louisiana,” O’Connell said.

That does not mean Jefferson has been cleared for Week 5. But Minnesota’s public timeline makes New Orleans the first realistic target for his return.

What Happened to Justin Jefferson?

Jefferson injured his ankle late in the first quarter of Minnesota’s September 27 win over Tampa Bay.

He initially walked off under his own power and returned to the sideline with his helmet after being examined in the medical tent. Jefferson never returned to the game, however, and eventually went to the locker room before being ruled out. He finished with two catches for 32 yards.

O’Connell subsequently called the initial medical news “very encouraging,” with testing indicating Jefferson had avoided a long-term injury.

Jefferson then sat out practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before Minnesota removed any uncertainty by declaring him out against Miami.

Who Replaces Justin Jefferson Against the Dolphins?

Jordan Addison becomes Minnesota’s clear No. 1 receiving option while Jefferson is sidelined.

Addison already gave the Vikings a preview of that role after Jefferson exited against Tampa Bay, catching five passes for 90 yards and a 41-yard touchdown.

Jefferson entered Week 4 leading Minnesota with 13 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns through three games.

The Vikings won’t have that production available against Miami.

The more important question now is whether Jefferson’s absence lasts one Sunday or longer. His progress when Minnesota returns to practice next week should provide the first meaningful answer.