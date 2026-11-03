NFL Analyst Blasts Justin Jefferson Following Disappointing Week 7 Loss

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has cemented his status as one of the league’s premier pass-catchers. He took Randy Moss’s crown on the all-time list in receiving yards over a player’s first six seasons (8840 yards).

He averaged 1413 yards per season over that span. Unfortunately, he’s on pace for only 949 receiving yards through the first seven games. He has struggled mightily to connect with quarterback Kyler Murray, and the Vikings boast the league’s 31st-ranked passing attack (thanks to the Buccaneers‘ 0-yard performance in a monsoon on Sunday) with 165.6 yards per game.

Unlike most wide receivers, Jefferson has never complained about a lack of opportunities in the passing game. He’s always been considered a consummate professional and great teammate, even when most would call out others not performing up to expectations.

However, he’s starting to show signs of frustration with his role on Minnesota’s offense. He was seen yelling on the sidelines late in the team’s 19-15 loss against the Lions on Sunday. Jefferson also ducked the media after the contest, a clear indication he didn’t want to say what was on his mind.

An NFL analyst thinks he needs to change that mindset.

Should Justin Jefferson Speak Up About Offensive Struggles?

Purple Daily’s Judd Zulgad believes Jefferson should be more outspoken as a respected leader in the locker room.

“Justin Jefferson’s silence, leaving the locker room without talking, is no longer making him a good teammate. It’s not even making him a good captain. It is time that he speaks up about this [Vikings offensive struggles],” Zulgad said. “He can say what he wants internally, but I think it’s important that he says it publicly. Because do you know what he’s not doing by going to [Vikings head coach Kevin] O’Connell and complaining? He’s not putting pressure on the franchise.

“At this point, we’re now through two years of this. This franchise, and Kevin O’Connell, in particular, need pressure applied… Justin, you are no longer being a good teammate; You are being complicit with the act of the Vikings offense, which is to hope things change and to continue to say, we need to get Kyler more comfortable. It’s over. He’s not getting more comfortable.”

It’s hard to argue with Zulgad’s stance. O’Connell doubled down on his support of Murray when speaking to reporters this afternoon, and they’ve displayed a severe level of complacency.

Sure, Carson Wentz doesn’t instill much confidence, but Murray has played like the league’s worst starter. He looks nothing like the rising star who was running around defenders in the desert a few years ago, and has fallen well below expectations despite having the best supporting cast of his career.

Wentz really couldn’t be much worse at this point.

Vikings QB Mistakes Have Severely Hindered Justin Jefferson’s Production

Despite being labeled the “QB whisperer”, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell can’t seem to get the quarterback position right. They moved on from Kirk Cousins to select JJ McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and they also landed Sam Darnold in free agency that offseason.

McCarthy tore his meniscus during his rookie season, and Darnold enjoyed his best season after taking over the starting job. However, he outplayed the market they were willing to pay him. They moved on in the offseason, and he went on to win the Super Bowl in Seattle last season.

Likewise, they also picked up Daniel Jones late in the 2024 campaign, and opted not to bring him back in 2025. He also enjoyed a career-high campaign with the Colts.

In a cruel twist of fate, they moved on from McCarthy (who, albeit, is still unproven) last month, and he has since reinvigorated the Giants‘ previously stagnant offense. He has thrown for 500 yards in his first five quarters under center for New York, while the Vikings’ offense has been stuck in neutral with Murray.

The futility at the position has significantly impacted Jefferson’s production. It’s fair to question whether he’ll be committed to sticking it out in Minnesota for the long haul if the trend continues.