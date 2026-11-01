Kevin O’Connell Gets Blunt on Kyler Murray After Vikings Loss to Lions

The Minnesota Vikings fell for the first time this season, losing 19-15 to the Detroit Lions, and it’s the first time that the defense couldn’t bail out the offense. Despite only giving up 19 points, the Vikings’ offense struggled to score more than that.

Kyler Murray went 17-for-29 on his pass attempts, recording 210 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 89.7.

Murray did add more production with his legs, registering four carries for 35 rushing yards, with his longest run being for 22 yards. Nonetheless, that production with his arm and legs wasn’t good enough to fuel Minnesota’s offense toward a victory.

After the loss, head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on Murray’s performance as the Vikings need to figure out a way to bounce back, mainly on offense, to ensure that 19 points isn’t a drastic hurdle for them to overcome.

“I thought he made some big-time throws,” O’Connell said (h/t Will Ragatz of Bring Me The Sports). “There were some positives, but there are still some plays we’re leaving out there that will help with the overall rhythm of the game. We’ve gotta continue to find the best way to get him comfortable.”

Kevin O’Connell on the Vikings’ Offense After Loss to Lions

Moreover, the Vikings head coach also spoke about the offense as a whole and trying to build consistency within the group that’s seeing players not perform at the level many expect from them.

“It’s going back through it and any of the inconsistencies, really diving into the why,” O’Connell added. “I don’t necessarily believe it’s going to be one tell-all thing. I think it’s how we continue to put together the plans. He was where he’s most comfortable in his alignment, marrying up the offense from there.

“I think we’ve done a good job of that from a standpoint of the ability to gun run, gun play-action, screen, and movement game. We like the idea of getting him on the perimeter. We like the idea of activating him a little bit here and there in the run game, which we saw a little bit today.”

Minnesota Offense Doesn’t Have One Singular Issue

O’Connell also noted that he doesn’t believe it’s a one-issue fix that can turn the offense around and have it on par with their defense.

“I don’t necessarily think right now, off the top of my head, it’s one particular thing, but that’s what we’ve got to go back and work on,” O’Connell said. “I’m very fortunate to have an extra day to work on that. We’re just looking for consistency.

“It doesn’t need to be much more than guys doing their jobs. And pitching and catching, protection – I thought for the most part we had a good plan for 97. We had a good plan for some of their stuff. One or two more plays could change the whole dynamic of one of those sequences where we needed to make a play.”

The Vikings offense will need to hurry up and figure things out quickly, as they’ll be facing the Buffalo Bills next on their schedule.