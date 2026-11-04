Vikings Predicted to Trade Kevin O’Connell to the AFC East in 2027

The Minnesota Vikings‘ offense has once again been below par. However, unlike in 2025 when the organization and fanbase put the blame firmly on the shoulders of second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, head coach Kevin O’Connell is now being held accountable for the unit’s performance.

The Vikings rank 29th in total offense and 31st in passing offense, despite changing quarterbacks and even trading away McCarthy, who now looks like a player re-born since suiting up for the New York Giants.

Could the Vikings Move on From Kevin O’Connell in 2027?

With many in the media believing that Brian Flores getting yet another shot at a head coaching gig in 2027 is foregone conclusion, some in and around the Vikings media space have posited that the team should consider moving off O’Connell and promoting Flores to head coach.

Although this may sound fanciful, it is not beyond the scope of possibility that this becomes a reality. Benjamin Albright, Denver Broncos radio host and insider, suggested on Tuesday that the next head coach of the New York Jets would be Kevin O’Connell, via a trade with the Vikings.

“KOC via trade”, Albright wrote in response to a question put out on X asking who the new head coach of the Jets would be, implying that Aaron Glenn will likely be fired at the end of the season.

Kevin O’Connell Trade Could Benefit All Parties

It is no guarantee that the Jets will even have a head coach opening. But after a 2-6 start and with considerable draft picks in 2027, owner Woody Johnson and – if he is not also moved on from – GM Darren Mougey may want a fresh face and perspective to usher in the new era as New York likely looks to once again rebuild.

If that does happen, O’Connell would be an excellent coach to rebuild under. And in sending him to the Jets, it could be a win-win-win scenario.

O’Connell gets an immediate new job at an NFL team that has three first round draft picks and strength on both the offensive and defensive lines. The Jets get a high-caliber, proven head coach and the Vikings get some compensation – even if it is not a vast amount – for an HC that they might have parted ways with this offseason regardless.