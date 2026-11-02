Kevin O’Connell Gives 1-Word Response to Kyler Murray Starting Status

The Minnesota Vikings suffered their inaugural defeat of the season on Sunday as they fell to the Detroit Lions, who are now celebrating successive wins against divisional opponents, having beaten the Green Bay Packers at home back in Week 7.

Quarterback Kyler Murray had a middling game as the offense once again struggled to really get going at all against one of the NFL’s worst defenses.

The former Cardinals QB has also been underwhelming on the ground making plays with his legs; something that was a staple of his game since he was drafted with the first overall pick back in 2019, having managed just 167 rushing yards in 2026.

Kevin O’Connell Unequivocal About Kyler Murray Status

As a result, questions once again surfaced as to whether Murray will remain the starter in Minnesota moving forward.

The 29-year old suffered hamstring tightness late in the fourth quarter, and when head coach Kevin O’Connell was asked if he would remain the starter if he is able to play against the Bills on Monday night in Week 9, the answer left little doubt.

Asked whether he's committed to Murray as his starter this week if healthy, Kevin O'Connell says: "Yes." https://t.co/5H83z6stwI — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 2, 2026

“Asked whether he’s committed to Murray as his starter this week if healthy, Kevin O’Connell says: ‘Yes.'” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote on Nov. 2.

Carson Wentz Has Outperformed Kyler Murray This Season

Backup Carson Wentz started one game, and played the bulk of the bulk of the other earlier this season after Murray suffered a concussion in Week 1 against the Packers.

Side by side the pair’s numbers are comparable; in fact Wentz has a better passer rating (106 to 86) and yards per attempt (7.08 to 6.64).

This Vikings team is defense-led, there is no debate about that. But if Minnesota are serious about wanting to make serious inroads into the playoffs for the first time under Kevin O’Connell, who has yet to win a postseason bout, the offense will need to improve first. And that starts with the quarterback.