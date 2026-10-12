Vikings Could Be Without Key Weapon After Latest Injury Update

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is entering concussion protocol. This was confirmed by Kevin O’Connell on Monday afternoon.

The tight end caught a seven-yard pass on the opening drive of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. He immediately landed hard on the turf, and was evaluated in the medical tent and locker room. He was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game.

If there is one positive about this injury timeline is that the Vikings have a bye week this week, which will give the tight end the opportunity to heal. In the meantime, O’ Connell provided an update on the veteran, per Alec Lewis.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell says TE T.J. Hockenson is in the concussion protocol. Exited yesterday’s game on the second play after a catch.

T.J. Hockenson Has Been Key This Season

Hockenson has been able to have some breakout moments this season. The game against the Miami Dolphins is a perfect example. He had 13 catches for 119 yards in that contest, in what was his breakout game this year. He was also able to catch a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the season opener.

Overall, the veteran has recorded 23 catches for 202 yards and a touchdown. He has an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 77.5. That ranks fifth among all qualified tight ends in the NFL.

In addition, he holds an 83.2 overall pure receiving grade, which ranks fourth overall in the NFL. The playmaker has been targeted 26 times throughout five games and has zero drops. He has an 88.4% catch rate, as he has caught 23 passes on 26 overall targets.

Vikings Have Depth Options At Position

The Vikings have several depth options at the tight end position. Gavin Bartholomew will serve as a potential piece. The 2025 sixth-round pick is the primary healthy tight end on the active roster. Ben Yurosek is also another option. The injury to T.J. Hockenson will also allow him to step up into a bigger role if Hockenson misses time.

Bartholomew played at a high level with the expanded role he was given on Sunday. He caught five passes on six targets for 33 yards. Yurosek caught one pass for 10 yards. Although they did not necessarily replicate the production of the veteran, they still were able to play at a high level and help stabilize the offense.

It will certainly be interesting to see if there are any lingering effects of the concussion and how quickly he passes through protocol. Thankfully, the bye week could not come at a better time. Hopefully, he will be able to get rest and be ready for the Indianapolis Colts. Either way, it seems like the injury bug has bitten the veteran throughout the course of his career. This could be something worth monitoring, as injuries continue to hit the Vikings hard.