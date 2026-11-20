The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are taking very different routes to Mexico City in Week 11.

The 8-1 49ers flew straight from Dallas to Colorado Springs after Sunday’s 46-40 win over the Cowboys. They’re spending the week practicing at the Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium, which sits at 6,621 feet, to get used to the thin air.

Meanwhile, the 7-2 Vikings are staying home in Eagan, Minnesota, and won’t fly south until Saturday. Estadio Banorte sits about 7,350 feet above sea level — more than 2,000 feet higher than Denver.

However, staying home might not have been the Vikings’ first choice. According to one 49ers player, San Francisco beat Minnesota to the punch.

Vikings Tried to Book Air Force Academy After 49ers

49ers center Jake Brendel spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco at the Air Force Academy this week and dropped an interesting nugget about how San Francisco landed the facility.

“The team does a really good job of making sure we’re as prepared as possible — getting up at altitude and also just being able to have a week where you’re away from distractions and really just focus on the opponent that’s coming up,” Brendel said. “Someone told me that the Vikings called to get this place a week after we did. Luckily we got it instead of them.”

It should be noted that Brendel’s account is secondhand. The Vikings maintain that the decision to stay home was allegedly made after extensive research.

Still, this isn’t new territory for head coach Kyle Shanahan, who grew up in Denver. The 49ers spent a full week in Colorado before beating the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City in 2022. They also arrived in Melbourne a week early before beating the Los Angeles Rams 27-7 in Week 1. The Rams got there just 24 hours before kickoff.

But Shanahan isn’t overselling the advantage either.

“I think it helps,” Shanahan said. “It’s not make-or-break by any means, but I do think it makes you a couple percent better.”

Why the Vikings Are Staying Home Before Mexico City

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said the team’s altitude prep began “weeks ago,” and that the staff picked the brains of other organizations that deal with similar trips.

“The people you talk to that do things like this a little bit more — whether it’s soccer teams, NBA teams, whatever it may be — we’re trying to gain all the information that we possibly can and then make a decision because we did not know,” O’Connell told reporters.

What they came up with was an altitude chamber built at the team facility in Eagan.

Vikings vice president of health and performance Tyler Williams said the roster has logged close to 450 sessions in the room. Nearly every player has completed at least five sessions and experienced conditions of 12,000 feet.

“Players love that Sunday-to-Sunday weekly rhythm,” Williams said.

The Vikings will fly out right after the game too.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores knows what his unit is walking into. He was on the New England Patriots’ staff for their 33-8 win over the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City in 2017.

“There’s less oxygen, it’s a tough place to play,” Flores said. “It’s certainly taxing.”

That’s why he plans to rotate his defense. And that defense has been arguably the NFL’s best this season, coming off an eight-sack performance against Green Bay’s Jordan Love in Sunday’s 30-10 win.