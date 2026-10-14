Vikings QB Kyler Murray Makes Big Move Amid Undefeated Start in Minnesota

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray is putting more distance between himself and the Arizona Cardinals — and this time, the move comes with a $13.75 million price tag.

As the Vikings enjoy a 5-0 start to the 2026 NFL season, Murray has reportedly sold his sprawling Arizona estate, closing another chapter on the seven seasons he spent with the Cardinals.

According to an October 13 report from the Phoenix Business Journal, Murray sold his Paradise Valley property in an off-market transaction. The sale comes seven months after Arizona released the former No. 1 overall pick, paving the way for his arrival in Minnesota.

And while Murray’s future with the Vikings beyond this season remains uncertain, his latest real estate transaction is another tangible step away from his former NFL home.

Kyler Murray Sells Arizona Mansion for $13.75 Million

According to Arizona Sports, Murray’s 8,200-square-foot mansion sold for $13.75 million on September 24.

The quarterback originally purchased the home for $13.5 million in November 2022, just months after agreeing to a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals.

The four-bedroom property features 5.5 bathrooms and sits inside the gated Cameldale Estates community in Paradise Valley.

The Phoenix Business Journal reported that Mark and Kristine Pedersen purchased the home with cash in an off-market transaction.

The reported selling price represents a $250,000 increase over what Murray paid four years earlier, although that figure does not account for transaction costs or other expenses associated with owning the property.

The sale is another reminder of how dramatically Murray’s NFL circumstances have changed since signing that massive extension with Arizona.

He is now leading an undefeated team on a one-year contract with Minnesota.

Kyler Murray’s Vikings Future Remains Unsettled Despite 5-0 Start

Murray’s move away from Arizona comes as his career is enjoying a resurgence under Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.

After beating out J.J. McCarthy for the starting quarterback job in August, Murray has helped Minnesota open the season with five consecutive victories.

His latest performance was among his strongest.

During Minnesota’s 23-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints on October 11, Murray completed 24 of 30 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown, adding 51 rushing yards on 10 carries.

His efficiency has also improved considerably in October.

Over his last two games, Murray has completed 51 of 67 passes for 476 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

But despite Minnesota’s success, the quarterback’s long-term future is not settled.

Murray signed a one-year contract with Minnesota in March, with Arizona still responsible for $36.8 million of his 2026 compensation. His Vikings deal also reportedly includes a provision preventing the team from applying the franchise tag next offseason.

That arrangement creates an interesting situation for Minnesota.

The Vikings have a former No. 1 overall selection leading an undefeated team, but keeping Murray beyond 2026 would require a new agreement.

Selling his Arizona residence doesn’t answer that question. There has been no reported corresponding home purchase in Minnesota establishing his long-term plans.

For now, however, Murray is moving further away from his Cardinals past while his Vikings career is off to an undefeated start.