Kyler Murray Sends Clear Message After Leading Vikings Past Colts

The Minnesota Vikings needed a spark from Kyler Murray on Sunday. They got one with his legs.

Murray’s 35-yard scramble helped set up the Vikings’ only touchdown in a 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on October 25, keeping Minnesota undefeated at 6-0.

But after delivering one of the biggest plays of the afternoon, Murray made it clear that he isn’t necessarily looking to become a more frequent runner.

Asked after the game whether he was eager to find more opportunities to take off, Murray pushed back on the suggestion.

“No. I wouldn’t say that. I wouldn’t say that at all,” Murray said. “If coach calls my number, I’m ready for it. If the play presents itself to allow me to do what I did on the run, then that’s what it is. But I’m not … I wouldn’t say I’m eager.”

It’s an interesting position for a quarterback whose mobility has helped an otherwise inconsistent Vikings offense remain undefeated.

Kyler Murray Explains His Approach to Running With the Vikings

Murray’s biggest play came early in the fourth quarter, with Minnesota trailing 10-6.

Facing a third down, Murray escaped Indianapolis’ pressure and sprinted 35 yards before being brought down near the goal line. On the following play, he connected with tight end T.J. Hockenson for a five-yard touchdown that gave Minnesota its first lead.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, it was the longest run by a Vikings quarterback since Joe Webb’s 65-yard touchdown against Detroit in 2011.

Murray explained that the Colts were playing man coverage and an opening developed when pressure arrived.

“At that point I saw an opening,” Murray said. “Got to get out there and just make a play. That’s all I was trying to do.”

Still, the former No. 1 overall pick emphasized that he prefers operating from the pocket rather than actively looking for rushing opportunities.

“I’m always trying to stay in the pocket and make a play, throw from the pocket,” Murray said. “But if that happens, that happens.”

He also acknowledged how much pressure his mobility can place on opposing defenses, particularly when plays break down and Minnesota’s receivers have time to get open.

That philosophy is consistent with head coach Kevin O’Connell’s previous comments about Murray’s athleticism. Following Minnesota’s October 11 win over New Orleans, O’Connell explained that the team wanted to take advantage of Murray’s mobility without prescribing exactly when he should run.

Against Indianapolis, that flexibility produced the Vikings’ most important offensive sequence.

Kyler Murray Acknowledges Vikings’ Offensive Struggles

Despite the victory, Minnesota’s offense had another difficult afternoon.

Murray completed 14 of 24 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown. Justin Jefferson finished with four receptions for 44 yards, while the Vikings managed just one touchdown across the entire game.

Minnesota also converted only three of 11 third-down opportunities and scored a touchdown on one of its two red-zone possessions.

Afterward, Murray expressed confidence in the offense but acknowledged its inability to finish drives.

“We got to put the ball in the end zone,” Murray said. “At the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to.”

Murray agreed with O’Connell’s assessment that the offense was getting closer to reaching its potential.

“My confidence will never waver in the group that we have,” he said.

For now, the defense continues to provide Minnesota with a substantial margin for error.

The Vikings held Indianapolis scoreless in the second half, and Harrison Smith intercepted Daniel Jones late in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Murray wasn’t surprised.

“Nothing that they do surprises me,” he said of Minnesota’s defense. “It’s a really special group over there.”

Minnesota will face a tougher test of its offensive progress in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions. The Vikings have continued finding ways to win, but Sunday’s performance offered another reminder that Murray and the offense still have work ahead.