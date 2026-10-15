ESPN Delivers Harsh Kyler Murray Verdict Despite Vikings’ Perfect Start

The Minnesota Vikings have yet to lose a game in 2026, but their quarterback isn’t receiving the same glowing reviews as the team around him.

ESPN analyst Seth Walder is already abandoning his preseason prediction that Kyler Murray would finish among the NFL’s top 12 quarterbacks in ESPN’s Total QBR metric. With Minnesota sitting at 5-0 entering its Week 6 bye, Walder believes Murray has fallen too far behind to meet those expectations.

It’s a striking assessment of the quarterback leading one of the NFL’s remaining undefeated teams, particularly after Murray delivered his best performance of the season against the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN’s Seth Walder Gives Up on Kyler Murray Prediction

In an October 14 ESPN analysis revisiting preseason bold predictions, Walder identified Murray as one of the players unlikely to fulfill his original expectations.

“Entering Week 5, Murray was last in QBR,” Walder wrote. “After the Vikings’ Week 5 win over the Saints, he has moved all the way up to … 27th.”

Walder didn’t entirely dismiss the possibility of Murray improving, but he no longer believes a top-12 finish is realistic.

“Even though I’m hopeful Murray will improve as the season goes on, I don’t think he’ll be able to get to the top 12,” Walder wrote.

The numbers explain his skepticism.

According to the Vikings’ official statistics, Murray has completed 69 of 101 passes (68.3%) for 662 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions through four appearances. He also has 93 rushing yards on 20 attempts.

His 84.7 passer rating is a considerable distance from the production of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, although his recent performances suggest Minnesota’s passing offense is beginning to find its rhythm.

Against New Orleans on October 11, Murray completed 24 of 30 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown without an interception. He added 51 rushing yards as Minnesota secured a 23-13 victory.

His 109.6 passer rating was his highest of the season. It was also his second consecutive game without throwing an interception.

There’s another wrinkle in Walder’s assessment: Murray’s traditional passer rating and ESPN’s Total QBR measure different aspects of quarterback performance. His improvement in conventional statistics doesn’t necessarily guarantee the same movement in QBR.

Vikings’ Upcoming Colts Matchup Offers Murray an Opportunity

Murray won’t have an immediate opportunity to respond to ESPN’s assessment. Minnesota has its bye in Week 6 before returning to U.S. Bank Stadium to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 25.

That matchup might be exactly what the Vikings quarterback needs.

According to FOX Sports’ defensive rankings, Indianapolis entered Week 6 ranked 28th in the NFL in passing defense, allowing 254 yards per game through five contests.

The Colts had surrendered nine passing touchdowns during that stretch, including three in their 34-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 11.

For Murray, the matchup provides a chance to build on his performance against the Saints and demonstrate that his early-season struggles aren’t representative of what Minnesota can expect over the remaining schedule.

There’s also a larger question hanging over the Vikings’ undefeated start.

Minnesota’s defense has been exceptional, allowing a league-low 12.8 points per game through Week 5. That production has helped the Vikings win games without requiring explosive passing numbers from their quarterback.

But the schedule becomes considerably more demanding after Indianapolis, with games against the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers among Minnesota’s next four contests.

Walder has already ruled out his original top-12 prediction. Murray has plenty of season left to challenge the reasoning behind it.