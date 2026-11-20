The San Francisco 49ers offense is coming off an explosive 46-point performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. However, putting up that many points against the Minnesota Vikings could prove much more difficult.

Minnesota held the Green Bay Packers to just 10 points in its Week 10 win and has allowed only two teams to score more than 20 points this season. That could make for a tough matchup for the 49ers offense to get points on the board in a flurry fashion, as they have done at times in 2026.

Brock Purdy is coming off a 22-for-28 on his pass attempts for 389 passing yards and three touchdowns while posting a 154.5 passer rating. However, Purdy notes that the Vikings defense does pose a major challenge for him and the San Francisco offense.

“We played them the year before and stuff, so we knew going into that game, just his style of play calling and how they played and everything,” Purdy told reporters on Nov. 19. “But it’s an unorthodox defense that’s pretty tough. Every week is tough, for sure.

“It’s the NFL, but just the way he calls plays makes you be on top of your stuff when it comes to his pressures and being smart with the ball. He brings guys from every which way and stuff.”

49ers Brock Purdy on His Favorite Jauan Jennings Memory

Purdy and the rest of the 49ers team will see a familiar name on the other side, with the Vikings, as Jauan Jennings will look to have a major role in deciding whether Minnesota can leave Mexico City with a win.

The Niners QB spoke about his favorite memory involving his former pass-catching target, who was a trade deadline target for San Francisco. Still, the wideout decided to remain in Minnesota.

“Him balling out, throwing a touchdown pass on a trick play, catching a touchdown pass,” Purdy added. “There’s been so many third downs thrown to that dude where he just fights, scratches, and claws and gets the first down.

“There’s like four guys on him and stuff. So there’s a lot, man. Had a lot of good times with him, a lot of big plays and stuff. So I’m excited to see him.”

George Kittle on Vikings Defense Ahead of Week 11 Game

Ahead of the Week 11 game between the 49ers and Vikings, George Kittle spoke to the media to share his thoughts on Minnesota’s defense. The Vikings defensive unit racked up eight sacks and four takeaways in the win over the Packers.

“Coach Flores, that defensive staff and those players, you can just see they play with so much confidence,” Kittle told reporters on Nov. 19. “I think that’s the biggest thing. Their offense has been kind of struggling throughout until last week when they got Kirk [Cousins] back, but their defense has just been humming and humming and humming.”

It will be interesting to see which unit gets the best of the other. Moreover, another potential factor in this game will be the altitude. Both teams are preparing for the conditions in Mexico City, so whichever team can best navigate that situation could have the upper hand.