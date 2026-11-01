Vikings’ Kyler Murray Addresses Justin Jefferson’s Frustrations

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray made a statement following the team’s 19-15 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. He indicated that he wants to get the football to Justin Jefferson more from here on out.

Jefferson was able to get the football early, as he was able to make a miraculous touchdown catch in the second quarter. Jefferson finished Sunday’s game with five receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. The touchdown was certainly a thing of beauty, and it was great to see. However, the production, especially in terms of a numbers standpoint, still was not there.

Vikings QB Makes Statement Following Loss

The offense has been struggling, and getting Jefferson more involved is certainly ideal. Murray is going to make that a goal moving forward, as he told multiple media outlets.

“We gotta find ways to get him the ball. Obviously they’re gonna double him, and they did today… this is my first year with him… Obviously he’s frustrated, and that’s understandable. He is who he is, and he has every right to feel the way he feels when he doesn’t get the ball.”

Jefferson showed some frustration following Sunday’s game. He did not speak with the media after the loss. It was certainly a switch-up from the demeanor of the wide receiver earlier in the week. He expressed confidence in the offense ahead of the Vikings contest against the Lions.

Sunday was a bit of a struggle for Jefferson. He did have a touchdown catch, but the Lions were able to contain him. He averaged just 6.6 yards per catch. The usually explosive playmaker had a nine-yard reception that was his longest of the afternoon. To be fair, the numbers are in line with what the Vikings offense did the entire afternoon.

Justin Jefferson Day Microcosm of Offense

Jefferson’s numbers may seem a bit low. However, that was the story of the day for the Vikings. Jefferson actually finished second on the team in receiving yards behind tight end TJ Hockenson who had 58 yards. Overall, it was a tough day for the Vikings offense as they weren’t able to get much in the way of yards. 185 passing yards. The team had 81 rushing yards and 15 first downs.

They struggled on third down on Sunday, going three-of-10. While they only had one turnover, they had the ball for 24:17. That paled in comparison to 35:43 for the Lions. Overall, it was not a good day for the offense.

It will be interesting to see what the Vikings offense does from here on out. It will also be interesting to see how much of the offensive game plan involved Jefferson. Either way, it’s clear that getting him the football is important moving forward.