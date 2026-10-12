Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Speaks out on Kyler Murray-Justin Jefferson Connection

The Minnesota Vikings won with defense again to improve to 5-0 during Week 5. Minnesota gave up only seven points on defense and held the New Orleans Saints to 142 yards.

But Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray also showed signs of improvement Sunday. It’s probably no coincidence that Murray showcased positive signs while playing his first full game with All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

In his return from an ankle injury, Jefferson led the Vikings with six catches and 79 receiving yards. He also caught Murray’s only touchdown pass in the game.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell liked what he saw from his quarterback overall, particularly when he targeting Jefferson.

“[Jefferson] didn’t get a ton of reps with him throughout the week,” O’Connell told reporters after Sunday’s win. “It’s great to see that those plays get made. It’s great to see Kyler running the offense.

“We are seeing his own spin on it and his ability to use his legs and converting the third downs helps the bigger picture of what we want to do.

“This team will never be ok with putting the ball on the ground. We will fix that. We will rectify that and hopefully play a total game and complete performance where we win the turnover battle 3-0 and finishing those two red zone drives with points.”

The Vikings fumbled three times in their victory against the Saints. Jefferson was one of the players who coughed up the ball, but Minnesota recovered that fumble.

However, fellow wide receiver Myles Price had a fumble the Saints returned for a touchdown in the third quarter. That tied the game at 13 despite the incredible Vikings defense.

Murray and the offense responded, though, to win 23-13.

Vikings’ Kyler Murray Building Connection with Justin Jefferson

Getty Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared what he sees in terms of chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Similar to O’Connell, the Vikings quarterback and top receiver see chemistry developing between each other. While it’s disappointing that it’s taken five games, that’s not surprising considering both players have missed time because of injury.

“It’s my first full game with him, but I’ve seen in spurts throughout my time here why he’s one of a kind,” Murray said of Jefferson. “To see it live today, with a catch like that, triple coverage around him, no flinch, just focus and elite ball skills – it was a hell of a catch. The team needed it.”

Murray called Jefferson’s 15-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter “a hell of a catch.” When Jefferson addressed the quarterback’s play, he stressed how much Murray’s improvisation adds to the team’s offense.

“The off-schedule plays he made scrambling and using his feet to create first downs and build momentum were definitely big for us,” Jeffersons aid. “When a play doesn’t look like much, but he’s making something out of nothing, that goes a long way for us.”

Murray finished 24 for 30 with 229 passing yards and a touchdown. He also chipped in 51 rushing yards on 10 carries.

With their 5-0 record, the Vikings are off to a lead in the NFC North, but all four teams in the division have winning records. Next week, the Vikings will have a bye. Then, they will host the Indianapolis Colts.

After that, the Vikings will visit the last division rival they haven’t played yet this season — the Detroit Lions.