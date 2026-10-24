Kyler Murray Has Telling Words on Vikings Offense Before Colts Game

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a bye week and in their Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints, the offense showed signs of moving in the right direction under Kyler Murray.

Minnesota’s defense has been holding down the fort as Murray gets comfortable in the team’s offense. Nonetheless, once the comfort comes, the Vikings can be a more dangerous team in the NFC.

Ahead of the team’s Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Murray spoke with the media to share how he feels about the offense coming out of the bye week.

“I’d say I think we talk about it all the time,” Murray told reporters on Oct. 22. “I feel like offensively we’re ascending. I think that over the past, however many quarters you just said, we’re playing some good ball. Obviously, I think we can definitely put the ball in the end zone more.

“We had a couple of turnovers that can be costly and can’t happen. We finished the game with a win, but at the end of the day, when you play better opponents, it might come back to bite you. So, I think we’re ascending, and I feel good about where we’re at. We just gotta keep going.”

KOC Gives Odell Beckham Jr. Update Ahead of Week 7

One of the moves that the Vikings made before the bye week was signing veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham had been with the New York Giants for a second stint, but eventually, New York decided to cut ties with him.

Afterward, the veteran wideout would sign with the Vikings, given his connection with head coach Kevin O’Connell from their time together with the Los Angeles Rams.

O’Connell spoke about Beckham and shared an update on where the player stands coming out of the bye week.

“[Beckham is] on our practice squad,” O’Connell told reporters. “He’s doing great. We’ll evaluate that week in and week out based on whether we elevate him or not and get him going. Can’t say enough about how he’s been since we brought him in.

“He was ready to go in New Orleans if we needed him, and I know that’s going to be the case moving forward. He’s just learning the offense, learning our version of the offense paired with what he knew from back in 2021. He’s been all in. It’s been awesome.”

Vikings Have to Worry About Surging Packers Team

Meanwhile, the Vikings need to get a win over the struggling Colts as the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are on their tails. With the Packers on an upswing, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber stated that Green Bay is a team that Minnesota should be worried about as the battle for the NFC North is looking to be a tight one.

“Yes, I think [the Vikings] should be worried,” Leber said during an Oct. 19 appearance on KFAN. “They’re getting things figured out on defense, and that’s obviously been a big question mark this whole season. Now it seems like they’re starting to figure it out, and every day they go through the season, Micah Parsons is going to get healthier and healthier.

“So, they add him back to an already pretty good front four that’s kind of figured it out. Their safety play is outstanding. I mean, they might have the three best safeties in the league. So, they do a really good job.”