Top QB Prospects Prediction From Analyst Spells Bad News for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings‘ quarterback struggles this season, and indeed in years prior suggest that the organization may have an eye on adding a signal caller in the 2027 NFL Draft.

In a draft that could see upwards of five quarterbacks be selected in the first round, but with few true blue-chip talents at the position, the Vikings would be a natural team to look at taking a QB in the late teens/early twenties.

However, according to college football analyst Todd McShay, formerly of ESPN, Minnesota may have far fewer choices after reporting that three top quarterback talents; Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning and LaNorris Sellers; are all likely to return to school and not enter the 2027 NFL Draft.

Multiple Top QB Prospects Predicted to Go Back to School

“You’ve got a [Drew Mestemaker] with those [NFL-level] traits, you’ve got an Arch [Manning] with those traits, you’ve got a [LaNorris] Sellars with those traits, you’ve got a [Sam] Leavitt with those traits; I think all three of those guys will and should go back to school.” McShay said during an appearance on The Ryen Russillo Show on Oct. 28.

It is not apparent which specific quarterbacks McShay meant by the “three”, given that he named four. Although the intuition, considering the order in which he named the signal callers, would be that Mestemaker is the odd one out, the former ESPN draft analyst spoke earlier in the show about the lack of experience coming from the Oklahoma QB.

Mestemaker spent 2 years at North Texas – a non Power-Five conference team – before transferring to the Sooners this offseason and showing out for the first half of the season.

Sellars is projected to be more of a mid-round pick at this point, but he has been in and around the first round conversation for multiple years at this point, and it would not be surprising if that is ultimately the round in which he is selected.

Vikings QB Options For 2027 Draft Could Be Much Diminished

Losing all three of them – plus Sam Leavitt – as options in a year where they do feel almost destined to select a signal caller would be a big blow.

Even if Mestemaker does declare, the loss of three others may hurt more, as its likely he will be long gone by the time the Vikings step up to select in April 2027.

There are other solid options such as C.J. Carr, Darian Mensah and Dante Moore on the board. But it is equally possible that none of them may be available by the time the Vikings are up – which may be the late 20s or even 30s, depending on how well the team finish the season.