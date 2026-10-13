Ex-Vikings Coach Landing With Cowboys Calls Attention Back to ‘Strange’ Exit

Former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Mike Pettine retired from his NFL coaching career this past offseason. His retirement, though, lasted only nine months.

Pettine is set to return to the NFL sidelines with the Dallas Cowboys as a senior defensive assistant. The Cowboys hope Pettine can help Dallas turn around a defense that’s 31st in yards allowed after five weeks.

From the Vikings perspective, though, the veteran coach’s arrival in Dallas brings up questions that are potentially new for some and old for others — what exactly happened that led to Pettine’s departure with Minnesota.

“For Vikings fans, his return mainly sharpens the picture of a departure that looked unusual from the beginning,” wrote Fansided’s The Viking Age’s Allison Koehler. “Pettine and Flores clearly reached a point where working on the same side of the ball wasn’t working for them. Minnesota kept Flores, replaced Pettine with Frank Smith as assistant head coach, and moved forward.

“Now Pettine has, too.”

Pettine coached for more than two decades before announcing his retirement in January. Most recently, he served as an assistant on the Vikings coaching staff from 2022-25.

What Led to Mike Pettine’s Exit With Vikings?

Getty Former Minnesota Vikings assistant Mike Pettine agreed to come out of retirement and join the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Pettine’s return to coaching doesn’t confirm he was pushed out in Minnesota. Koehler made that argument herself Tuesday. But it does raise the possibility that Pettine might not have really wanted to retire.

For Vikings fans and others who have been following along since January, that’s not a huge surprise. Pettine’s exit had the potential to not just be a retirement since the coach commented about his Vikings tenure while appearing on a podcast in late January.

While on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Pettine declined to want to talk about Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, saying, “probably not many that I would prefer to share.”

Pettine then elaborated a little further on why he didn’t want to discuss his former co-worker.

“I mean, we didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of things,” Pettine said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “That’s why I spent this past year on offense. I was there in ’23 and ’24 on defense.

“I’ll take the high road on that one.”

Whether or not that’s why Pettine left Minnesota remains unanswered. The Vikings did try a season with Pettine on the offensive staff away from Flores.

But fans will naturally connect the dots due to a few facts. Pettine left for retirement that ended nine months later and Flores remains with the Vikings.

It didn’t sound as though Koehler was willing to connect those dots herself this week. But she did refer to Pettine’s exit from Minnesota as “strange.”

In Dallas, Pettine will work with Cowboys first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker. From 2019-20, Parker worked as a defensive quality control coach under Pettine with the Green Bay Packers. At the time, Pettine was Packers defensive coordinator.

The Vikings will not face Pettine and the Cowboys during the 2026 regular season.