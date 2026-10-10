Vikings Adding 7,900-Yard Pro Bowler to Roster for Saints Game

The Minnesota Vikings are taking their plans with Super Bowl champion and veteran Pro Bowl wide Odell Bekcham Jr. to the next level.

“The #Vikings are elevating WR Odell Beckham Jr from the practice squad prior to the game against the #Saints,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in a post on X, ushering in a slew of news regarding the decision.

“Some added depth and insurance with two top WRs questionable.”

The #Vikings are elevating Odell Beckham Jr. to the active roster for Sunday’s game vs #Saints. https://t.co/wfWMSG6t3g pic.twitter.com/TN6BE6OnmS — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 10, 2026

“Still TBD if OBJ will play,” The Ringer and Netflix Sports’ Tom Pelissero added.

Both Justin Jefferson (ankle) and Jordan Addison (hamstring) are both coming off at least two consecutive days of limited participation in practice for the Vikings, who are facing the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.

Odell Beckham Jr’s Role With Vikings Remains TBD

Per The Athletic’s Alec Lewis and ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, the latter of whom cited comments from Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, Beckham’s participation is dependent on Jeferson and Addison’s respective statuses.

“We’re still working through kind of what that looks like,” O’Connell told reporters on October 9 when asked if the Vikings would elevate Beckham.

“With Justin and Jordan, obviously, we’ll have to make that determination tomorrow based upon what it looks like for Sunday. But I want these guys to get in after getting some work today, see how they’re feeling. But we prepared, really, the whole receiver room, rostered guys and all our practice squad, for just about anything.”

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Beckham was with the New York Giants earlier this season.

The two sides agreed to part ways after the match failed to pan out as hoped. A former first-round pick of the Giants, Beckham has also spent time with the Baltmore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams–with whom he won his Super Bowl–and Miami Dolphins.

Beckham, 33, has not caught a pass and has drawn just one target this season. He has 575 receptions, 7,987 yards, and 59 touchdowns in his career.

He was the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year and is a three-time Pro Bowler.