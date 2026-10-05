Vikings Begin Cutting Ties With Wide Receiver as Punishment Looms

Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings are moving on from Jeshaun Jones.

“The #Vikings have waived WR Jeshaun Jones,” the Vikings announced in a post on X on October 5.

Jones is a former undrafted free agent. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound wide receiver appeared in one game for the Vikings this season, Week 4, failing to record a stat. He could be a candidate to return to the Vikings as a member of the practice squad.

That is if he clears waivers in the next 24 hours.

Jeshaun Jones, Former Vikings Teammate Facing Punishment From NFL

While Jones did not log a stat in Week 4, he did draw the attention of in-game officials and could hear from the NFL as a result.

Officials flagged Jones for an illegal blindside block in the win over the Miami Dolphins.

The infraction occurred during the fourth quarter on a fourth-and-8 Miami punt from the Dolphins 20-yard line.

Per the NFL, such an infraction could cost Jones as much as $17,911 for a first-time offense. A second offense could run him $23,882. That is if the NFL decides to levy a fine at all, as it does so at its discretion.

Jones could also get some of his fine money back if he avoids further infractions of this type.

The more pressing issue for Jones, in addition to his playing future, is that this counts as his first strike under revised league guidelines on several types of personal fouls announced in August.

Moreover, Jones must now be even more cautious moving forward, since his strike will carry forward into future seasons. That is barring an appeal, which could see Jones avoid a fine and get the call overturned.

Jones is not the only player who must be wary of discipline from the NFL, either.

Officials flagged defensive lineman Domonique Orange for “unnecessary roughness during the second quarter.

Orange landed with his body weight on Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis as the latter made his way out of bounds on a scramble. It was a late hit ($11,941 for a first offense, $17,911 for a second), and the fact that it was on a QB could be a modifier.

Orange made first contact while Willis was in play, which could work in his favor.