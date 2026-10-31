NFL Punishes Two Players Over Minnesota Vikings Game

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing to take on the Detroit Lions, but the NFL has some unfinished business with head coach Kevin O’Connell’s group’s Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fortunately for the Vikings, none of it was with them directly.

The NFL announced on October 31 that it levied fines against two players from the contest: kicker Spencer Schrader and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.

Schrader’s infraction occurred during the opening kickoff, when officials flagged him for unnecessary roughness over his tackle on Vikings returner Myles Price. The NFL fined Schrader $7,639 for “tripping,” which typically incurs fines up to $12,537 for first-time offenses.

Fines can reach $18,507 for second-time offenses and beyond.

Taylor-Britt’s infraction also occurred during the first quarter. Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez booted the ball on fourth-and-3, with Taylor-Britt helping make the stop on Price.

The NFL fined Taylor-Britt $7,791 for impermissible use of the helmet. While his fine was also reduced ($23,882 for first-time offenses; $47,762 for second-time), there is more to the ruling for Taylor-Britt.

Use of the helmet is one of several infractions that also incur strikes against players.

Three strikes in one such category will result in an automatic one-game suspension. Moreover, the strikes carry over into future seasons.

Notably, neither Schrader nor Taylor-Britt drew flags for their infractions. Both fines are classic examples of the NFL acting at its own discretion when it comes to disciplinary actions, including docking players for infractions that went uncalled in real time.

Players can and often do appeal fines.

So, there is a chance that Schrader and/or Taylor-Britt could have theirs reduced or wiped out entirely if they pursue relief.

Kevin O’Connell Has Vikings Playing Disciplined as NFL Dishes Out Punishment

The Vikings have only been fined twice (Dallas Turner, $23,882 and Josh Metellus, $11,941) this regular season, both after Week 3. They were docked once more (Jermar Jefferson, $5,583) following the preseason finale.

So far, O’Connell has the Vikings playing the cleanest football in the NFL through seven weeks and “Thursday Night Football” in Week 8.

The Vikings have the fewest penalties against them, per The Football Database.

They are on track to finish with 96 penalties called against them. That would be a big leap from last season and their best finish since the 2023 season. That was O’Connell’s second campaign as the head coach.

Vikings Set for Stylistic Clash With Lions

The Lions come into Week 8 with the third-fewest penalties called against them. They also have the advantage of being at home for this contest.

That is one of the few similarities between these two teams coming in.

The Vikings rank second overall and first in scoring defensively. However, their offense ranks 29th and 24th, respectively, in those same categories. The Lions rank 32nd overall and 26th in scoring defensively, while their offense is second in both metrics.