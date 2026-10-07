Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Has ‘Nothing to Do’ With Justin Jefferson’s Health – Report

The Minnesota Vikings have faced injuries on offense early on in the season, with left tackle Christian Darrisaw and top two wideouts; former Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson and ex-first round pick Jordan Addison; all dealing with physical ailments.

The Vikings then decided on the headline-making action to sign Odell Beckham Jr. to the team’s practice squad on Wednesday, as first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

However, according to BMTN Sports’ Will Ragatz, the Vikings did not sign Beckham Jr. as a result of injuries at the receiver position; notably that of Jefferson, who missed last week’s victory against the Miami Dolphins with an ankle injury suffered in Week 3.

Odell Beckham Jr. Signing ‘Unrelated’ to Jefferson’s Health

“Because I’m seeing too many of these replies: The Vikings signing Odell Beckham Jr. has nothing to do with the status of Justin Jefferson’s ankle. Zero.” Ragatz reported on Oct. 7.

“Maybe Jefferson plays this week, maybe he doesn’t. Signing OBJ is an entirely unrelated move.”

Ostensibly, it is easy to link the wide receiver injuries to the signing of Beckham Jr., but at the same time there is no real world in which the former Giants WR is even a close substitute for either Jefferson or Addison at this stage of his career. In three games with New York this season prior to his release a week ago, OBJ had 1 target and 0 receptions.

OBJ Adds Much-Needed Depth to Vikings Receiver Room

More broadly, the Vikings simply have very little depth at the position – Tai Felton and Myles Price are the team’s only two depth options behind the starting trio of Addison, Jefferson and the out-of-favor Jauan Jennings.

Indeed, there is a fairly good chance that both Addison and Jefferson play this week, and adding a league veteran who can add a useful vertical threat to Minnesota’s otherwise stagnant passing game is never a bad thing.

Beckham will have the opportunity to be elevated from the practice squad as early as this weekend when the Vikings face the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.