Vikings Sign Former All-Pro Playmaker: Report

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is coming to the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday morning the Vikings are signing Beckham.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the signing a few minutes later as well. Beckham’s previous relationships with Vikings personnel were instrumental in bringing him to Minnesota.

Rapoport added Minnesota was signing the wideout to its practice squad.

“The Vikings are signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. to their practice squad, a move that adds veteran depth to the WR room and is a reunion with Kevin O’Connell and others who were with them with the Rams,” wrote Rapoport on X.

Beckham is signing in Minnesota after a brief return to the New York Giants this year. The Giants released the wide receiver on September 29.

In three games this season, Beckham didn’t have any catches. He didn’t make an NFL regular season appearance during the 2025 campaign. In 2024, he had nine catches for 55 yards over nine games with the Miami Dolphins.

Vikings Signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. to Practice Squad

Getty NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the Minnesota Vikings are signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Vikings will be Beckham’s sixth team in his 11 NFL seasons. He made second-team All-Pro with the Giants during the 2015 and 2016 campaigns.