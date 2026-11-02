Multiple Players Facing Punishment From NFL After Minnesota Vikings Game

The NFL will take a closer look at the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8, and it could lead to bad news for Levi Drake Rodriguez and others.

Rodriguez is one of three players who officials flagged for a fineable offense on Sunday.

During the first quarter on a third-and-4 from the Vikings 47-yard line, Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s pass attempt to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown fell incomplete. However, Rodriguez was called for roughing the passer.

That gave the Lions 15 yards and a fresh set of downs to work with. The Vikings were able to force a punt.

The NFL could still take further action against Rodriguez over the infraction.

Fines for roughing the passer can reach $17,911 for first-time infractions, while second offenses can draw fines as high as $23,882, per the NFL. This would be the first fine of the 2026 season for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez finished the game with 1 total tackle as the Vikings suffered their first loss of the 2026 regular season. On the season, Rodriguez has 14 total tackles and 1.0 sack.

Up next, the Vikings will face the Buffalo Bills at home in Minnesota in Week 9.

Two Lions Players Could Join Vikings’ Levi Drake Rodriguez on NFL’s Fine List

Rodriguez was the only Vikings player who committed an infraction that is fineable under league rules, but the NFL could also dock a pair of Lions players over their incidents.

Two players after Rodriguez’s penalty, officials flagged St. Brown for taunting.

It was during a second-and-7 play from the Lions 29-yard line. Sione Vaki took a handoff for 8 yards, with Eric Wilson and Josh Metellus combining to make the stop. St. Brown stood over Metellus, who was on the ground after the receiver’s block, nodding his head.

Later still in the first quarter, Goff found Jameson Williams for a 46-yard gain on a third-and-13 from the Lions 45. Cornerback Byron Murphy made the stop.

However, officials said that Williams spun the ball at the feet of his opponent.

Both St. Brown and Williams are subject to fines for taunting, which can reach $11,941 (first-time offenses) and $17,911 (second-time offenses). Both Lions stars have been docked for previous celebrations this season, Williams for taunting specifically.

Vikings Defense Must Play Flawless Football Amid Offensive Struggles

Until their offense figures it out, Rodriguez and the Vikings defense must carry the load the same way that led them to a 6-0 start.

The question is whether they can, and not because they are not capable, but overburdened.

“It was only a matter of time before Brian Flores’ defense couldn’t carry the day. Minnesota has been playing on the razor’s edge through its first six wins, with the defense spearheading wins while the offense was along for the ride. Against a high-powered Lions offense, Flores’ defense did enough, forcing a turnover, early field goals, and a pivotal late three-and-out. Yes, the defense ran out of gas against Jahmyr Gibbs late. But Kevin O’Connell’s offense needed to do more,” NFL.com’s Kevin Patra wrote on November 1.

“The Vikings generated just 266 yards and 15 first downs. Going 3 for 10 on third down and 0 for 1 on fourth down isn’t winning offense. KOC needs his offense to find itself at the start of a tough stretch of games. Right now, it’s not close.”