Vikings Could Target $100 Million Star to Fix Offensive Line: Report

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson was named as a potential trade candidate for the Minnesota Vikings. This was reported by Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

Nelson has played in six games this season, starting all of them. He has been a consistent presence on the offensive line once again, something that has been a hallmark for him throughout the course of his career.

The Vikings need offensive line help, and Nelson could be a player to bring much-needed aid to that aspect of the roster. Lewis noted that the Vikings could be in line for a big move at this point in the season.

“The team could also find a talented player to replace one of its current starters, which would be a more dramatic move but one that could help in the longer term.”

Quenton Nelson Has Been Consistent

Nelson has had a stellar career with the Colts and has been one of the best offensive lineman in all of football. He was drafted sixth overall out of Notre Dame in 2018, and has started in 135 career games. He has played 135 career games in total, as his durability has been one of the key aspects of his game. This year is no different, as he has been rock-solid for the Colts. He has played in 407 offensive snaps and allowed zero sacks. The veteran has also committed just one penalty this year.

Last season saw him play 1,120 offensive snaps. He had a Pro Football Focus grade of 81.9 and was named to the Pro Bowl. Nelson was also named a second-team All-Pro for the third time in his career. One of his best campaigns came in 2019. He played in 1,048 offensive snaps, allowing zero sacks. Nelson had a 91.2 overall Pro Football Focus grade that year. He made the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro. He also allowed zero sacks that year.

The lineman has also been able to refine his game over the years. In his rookie and third seasons, he recorded nine total penalties. However, he has managed to clean those up as well. He has kept his penalty numbers under five per season over the last four years.

This Move Could Be Domino Effect For Vikings

This move would affect Donovan Jackson to some degree. Nelson would be the immediate replacement for Jackson, as the latter’s injury left a hole on the offensive line. Joe Huber has been Jackson’s replacement, but has struggled. This would immediately relieve Huber and give the Vikings an impact piece on the offensive line.

In addition to just what he could do in pass protection for Kyler Murray, he could also help the Vikings’ rushing attack. Aaron Jones Sr. The latter has recorded 413 yards on the ground for the Vikings and has been a key force for that group. With Jordan Mason returning off injured reserve, the Vikings’ rushing attack will undoubtedly get a spark. Adding Nelson into things would be the right move at the right time.

It will certainly be interesting to see what the Vikings do at the position. They could undoubtedly use an impact lineman at the spot. Adding Nelson, for example, would give them a valuable blocker who could make a push for the stretch run. That being said, it would require them to shuffle around pieces on their roster.

An upgrade is needed, and it will be interesting to see how they fill it.