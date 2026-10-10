Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson Makes Blunt Admission on Kyler Murray

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson was a bright spot for the team in their 15-10 Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins. The veteran recorded 13 receptions on 13 targets for 119 receiving yards.

Furthermore, with Justin Jefferson not playing in that game, it allowed starting QB Kyler Murray to find chemistry with another one of his pass-catching targets. Wideout Jordan Addison had six targets, but it was clear that Hockenson was Murray’s go-to guy.

During an Oct. 9 appearance on “The Jim Rome Show,” Hockenson shared where he feels his chemistry is currently with Murray heading into the Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints.

“I think it’s a week-by-week thing,” Hockenson said. “Every day we step out here between the white lines, we’re just trying to get better. Kyler’s made great strides, obviously, with this being his first year in our system.

“Every day we’re coming out here, communicating, talking about what we’re seeing and what he’s seeing and how we can mesh those two things. So, yeah, it’s been fun to be on this side and just continue ascending.”

Kyler Murray Fitting in Well With Vikings

Moreover, Murray is looking to prove that he’s still a starter in the NFL after the Arizona Cardinals cut ties with the former No. 1 pick this past offseason. As a result, Minnesota is giving him this opportunity to prove that, but there have been bumps in these last two games.

Hockenson shared an update on how Murray is adapting to the Vikings offense and the team’s dressing room, as the QB does have to prove to his teammates that he’s the right guy to lead them this season.

“I think every day that you’re here, we as a locker room always love to invite everybody in and make them feel welcome,” Hockenson added. “At least since I’ve been here, it’s been a close-knit locker room.

“I think we’ve done nothing but that with Kyler. He’s a great addition to our locker room this year. The vibes that he brings every day and how hard of a worker he is [and] you understand why he was the No. 1 overall pick and has had great success in this league.

“Again, continuing to go out and practice between the lines and communicating, I feel like he’s become more and more comfortable with not only the system but just us in general, being able to trust it and trust receivers to make plays for him. So it’s been fun to get out there with him and continue this season.”

Kyler Murray on T.J. Hockenson’s Week 4 Performance

After the win over the Dolphins on Oct. 4, Murray spoke to the media and shared candid remarks when talking about Hockenson’s performance.

“I know how great he wants to be and how confident he is in his ability and who he is, and it’s been frustrating for everybody as far as how we’ve been playing offensively the past couple of weeks,” Murray told reporters postgame.

“We feel like we’re much better than what we’ve been putting out there on the film. So today happened to be his day, and I expect many more days for him because he’s a great player. I expect many more days for T.J.”