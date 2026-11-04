Vikings Have Potential Jonathan Taylor ‘Plan B’ for NFL Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Vikings are one of a handful of teams that pundits have recently linked to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Those rumors have really heated up over the past week with the Colts beginning to sell players.

Six days remain until the NFL trade deadline. The Colts will likely move Taylor, but it’s not guaranteed. It might also not be easy to acquire him with a lot of other potential suitors.

Therefore, it would be wise for the Vikings to have a trade deadline plan B for their backfield. NFL insider Mike Florio indirectly argued this week that should be Tennessee Titans veteran Tony Pollard.

“Over the past two games, Pollard has rushed for 246 yards and five touchdowns. He’s averaging in those two games 5.34 yards per carry,” wrote Florio.

“Pollard has four straight 1,000-yard seasons (two with the Cowboys, two with the Titans). At 595 yards through eight games, he’s on pace for a fifth.

“With multiple teams linked to Colts running back Jonathan Taylor — and with the Colts not yet in a ballpark that will get a deal done — Pollard could become a much more affordable Plan B as the trade deadline creeps closer and closer.”

In addition to 595 rushing yards, Pollard has 14 receptions for 70 yards in eight contests. He’s also rushed for six scores, which is more than what he had all of last season.

Could Vikings Pursue Tony Pollard Trade?

There’s little doubt Taylor is the crown jewel of this year’s NFL trade deadline, particularly for a team wanting a running back.

The Colts star is a former rushing champion, having led the league with 1,811 yards on the ground in 2021. Last season, Taylor was first in the NFL with 323 rushing attempts and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Taylor is also almost two years younger than Pollard.

But the alternative, Pollard, is no slouch. He’s posted four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaigns. This season, Pollard is producing despite playing on one of the worst offenses in the league.

That could be an attractive trait for the Vikings because statistically, Minnesota is about at the same level as Tennessee’s offense. If he’s proven anything this season, Pollard could produce immediately for Minnesota, which is exactly what the team’s offense needs.

The Vikings are 27th in points scored and 29th in yards.

Pollard made the Pro Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. That was his first 1,000-yard season. He also scored a career-high nine rushing touchdowns that campaign.

Pollard gained a career-best 1,082 rushing yards last season. This year, he’s averaging 11 more rushing yards per game than 2025.

What Will Vikings Do at 2026 NFL Trade Deadline?

The Vikings are one of the more intriguing clubs to watch at the league’s trade deadline this season. Minnesota was the last undefeated NFL team in 2026, and yet, they have multiple positions to potentially address.

On offense alone, pundits have connected the Vikings to running backs, wide receivers and quarterback set to potentially be available at the deadline. Everything could be on the table with how badly the team is performing on offense.

The Vikings sit in first place of the NFC North at 6-1. However, all four teams in the division are at least 5-3. A second loss this weekend and the Vikings could slip to just a half game out of last place.

Minnesota will host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football during Week 9. The league’s trade deadline will be the next day on Tuesday, November 10.