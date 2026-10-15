Minnesota Vikings Predicted to Pursue Offensive Playmaker at Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the biggest surprises across the NFL this season. Few expected them to be one of the three remaining undefeated teams entering Week 6.

However, they haven’t enjoyed nearly as much offensive success as expected entering this season. Despite having an offensive-minded head coach in Kevin O’Connell, they have the sixth-fewest yards in the league.

With their lack of offensive output, some have speculated whether they might look to the trade deadline. NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero firmly planted his flag there when speaking on KFAN1003 this morning. He mentioned the team could look to add a running back or blocking TE.

Likewise, The Athletic‘s Daniel Popper echoed a similar sentiment. He mentioned Minnesota as a potential trade deadline buyer.

“The Vikings are 5-0, and they have the best defense in football. Could coach Kevin O’Connell add on offense before the deadline to give the Vikings some more life on that side of the ball?” Popper wrote. “The offense could round into form with more consistent quarterback play. The Vikings are, however, thin at tight end. Josh Oliver is on injured reserve, and T.J. Hockenson suffered a concussion Sunday.

Vikings’ Injuries At TE Could Be Reason To Strike A Deal

With backup TE Josh Oliver landing on Injured Reserve after suffering a torn triceps, tight end was near the top of the list of positions where the Vikings could least afford another injury. Unfortunately, T.J. Hockenson then suffered a concussion against the Saints.

While Minnesota does benefit from a timely Week 6 Bye Week, his status should still be considered murky at best for the Week 7 clash against Indianapolis. If he misses the contest, Gavin Bartholomew and Ben Yurosek would take on a bigger role. That’s not exactly a great situation.

Even with Hockenson back in the lineup, he’s never been known for his blocking. That’s an area where the Vikings could use a boost, regardless of his status. If the Vikings strike a buy-low deal on offense, adding to the tight end position would probably make the most sense.

Will Jordan Mason’s Return Be Enough To Launch Vikings’ Rushing Attack?

To Aaron Jones Sr.’s credit, he has held his own amid Jordan Mason’s four-game absence. He eclipsed the 90-yard mark three times over the past month. The veteran back is on pace for just under 1,400 rushing yards, and the Vikings’ 116 rushing yards per game is firmly in the middle of the pack (they rank 13th).

The rushing attack has not been an issue. However, some have speculated whether they could capitalize on a saturated running back market and add some depth to the room. Minnesota has been listed among the rumored landing spots for veteran backs Tony Pollard and Kenneth Gainwell.

With Mason likely returning to the lineup after the Bye Week, this one seems like a relative non-starter at this point. However, if another injury strikes before the trade deadline, the conversation would become legitimate.