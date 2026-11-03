Vikings Cut Ties With 310-Pound Physical Lineman: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are moving on from one of their backup offensive linemen.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday the Vikings released guard Trevor Keegan. The third-year lineman appeared in the first seven games for Minnesota this year.

“Source: The Vikings are releasing G Trevor Keegan,” wrote Schultz on X.

“The former Michigan standout has played in 7 games this season.”

Keegan began his NFL career as a fifth-round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles. After one season in Philadelphia, he moved on to play for the Dallas Cowboys last season.

This past September, the Vikings claimed Keegan off waivers when the Cowboys waived the lineman in early September.

Across three NFL seasons, Keegan has appeared in 10 games. He has yet to make a start.

With the Vikings this season, he played 30 snaps on special teams. Keegan also received three snaps on offense.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Keegan started for three seasons at Michigan during his college career. The lineman received praise for his physical traits during the 2024 NFL Draft process.

“He’s always hunting extra work and is made for the physicality of the league but could struggle against the length and athleticism he will see in front of him on passing downs,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “Keegan has Day 3 draft value but might be able to rise from backup status to eventual starter for a run-heavy team.”