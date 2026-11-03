Vikings Implored to Reunite with Daniel Jones Amid Kyler Murray Struggles

The Minnesota Vikings started the season with three potential starters; Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy. As a modification of the saying goes: if you’ve got three quarterbacks, you don’t have any quarterbacks.

That adage has seen itself play out over the first eight weeks of the season. After trading away J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants, starter Murray has struggled to maintain any form of consistency in the passing or dual-threat rushing game.

A strong performance against the New Orleans Saints heading into the team’s bye week had many thinking that the former first overall pick had finally turned the corner, starting to look more like the player who dazzled in Arizona for seven years since being drafted out of USC.

Kyler Murray Has Not Done Much Since Arriving in Minnesota

But back-to-back lackluster showings against the Lions and Colts; the former of which ranks dead last in pass defense; have once again raised questions about what the team might do offensively in order to not waste what may well be the best defense in the National Football League.

So Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio suggests that the Vikings made a swing and reunite Indianapolis’ signal caller Daniel Jones.

Jones is playing on a two year, $88 million contract signed this offseason after he started to look like a Pro Bowl caliber signal caller last season before tearing his Achilles on December 7.

Given his regression this year, and what appears to the team’s broader strategy of moving off their big name players, it is a move that the Colts might be regretting at this point in time.

PFT’s Mike Florio Urges Vikings to Move for Daniel Jones

“In Minnesota, Jones would be an immediate upgrade over Kyler Murray. The difference between Jones vs. Murray could be more significant than the difference between Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Jones/Jordan Mason. Which, if accurate, would result in a bigger overall bump to the offense.” Florio postulated.

“Whether it’s Jones or someone else (including a possible pivot to Carson Wentz), O’Connell and G.M. Nolan Teasley need to conduct a frank, candid, and objective assessment of the quarterback play under Murray.” Florio continued.

“The fact that they picked Murray over J.J. McCarthy shouldn’t be a factor. That’s the kind of pride/ego consideration that keeps dysfunctional teams dysfunctional by doubling down on a mistake instead of admitting it and moving on.”

Jones’ contract only has around a $7.7 million cap hit in 2026. And while he has an enormous $38 million cap hit next season, only $500k of that is guaranteed. The Vikings only have around $4.4 million in cap space, but some restructures to other deals could easily make up the $3.5 million needed to bring him in before the deadline.

So to be clear, Florio sees Jones as a more instant fix rather than a medium – long term solution. But if the compensation is reasonable and the coaching staff & front office are convinced the former Giant is a legitimate upgrade over both Murray and Wentz, it could be a prudent move.