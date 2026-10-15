Vikings Urged to Trade For Additions at Over-Performing Position Group

One of the most pleasant surprises; or if you ask various members of the their coaching staff, perhaps not; of this Minnesota Vikings‘ defensive effort this season has been the play of their defensive line.

After releasing Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen this past offseason and deciding to move forward with the relatively inexperienced trio of Jalen Redmond, Tyrion Dawkins-Ingram and Levi Drake Rodriguez, the team have been one of the more stout defensive lines in the NFL.

They rank 5th in rushing defense, and the line specifically ranks 2nd and 3rd in pass-rush-win-rate or run-stop-win-rate, ESPN’s advanced defensive line analytics.

Nevertheless, The Athletic’s Alec Lewis and Matthew Coller of Purple Insider suggest that the Vikings ought to trade a day three draft pick in exchange for depth at the defensive line position.

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Vikings Analysts Propose Defensive Line Additions

“I’m going to plant a flag that I think defensive line is a place they [the Vikings] need to go. I love how Tyron Dawksin si playing,i think hes been great. I dont think the rookies are ready to play in a playoff game against the Rams, or against the Seahawks, or against the 49ers.” Coller said on Vikings HMA.

“So I’m going to plant a flag of ‘you can never have too many pass rushers [or defensive] linemen’, and that would be a position I would look at as well [to trade for].”

Lewis subsequently chimed in to agree with Coller that the Vikings could benefit from futher defensive line depth additions.

“I also think defensive line is smart. Jalen Redmond, he plays with a massive pad on his arm. I don’t know if he’s navigating something in the present, but when you watch that guy does on a snap to snap basis, you’re like, if you pull him out of this Jenga tower, then what happens?” Lewis said on the podcast.

Who Could the Vikings Trade for on the Defensive Line?

Minnesota are somewhat limited on the trade market by their cap situation. The team currently has just over $4.3 million in cap space for the 2026 season, which ranks 28th in the NFL. Options for veteran players who could be viable at that price point or less are limited.

One option that could make sense is former Patriots second round pick, edge rusher Josh Uche. The 28-year old has been touted as a trade candidate, currently residing on the 0-5 Miami Dolphins, and his current deal is for just one year, $1.4 million.

The Vikings would be on the hook for only half of that, and in doing so would add an experienced face to the pass rush.