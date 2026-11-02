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Vikings Could Be Considering Major Quarterback Shakeup: Report

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Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 01: Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings passes the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and November 10 will be here before you know it. The Minnesota Vikings have been a team that has been talked about as potentially making moves during the deadline, and Sports Illustrated’s Mike Silver is not exactly putting any potential quarterback rumors to rest. One of them includes Kirk Cousins.

The Vikings are 6-1 on the year. Complaining about anything at this point may seem a bit disingenuous. However, quarterback play has been an issue for the Vikings. Kyler Murray was brought in to be the veteran free agent fix for the position. However, struggles have certainly been present at times this year.

Now, Silver mentioned two big names when talking about the position itself.

Could the Vikings explore a trade to reacquire Cousins (from the Raiders) or Jones (from the Colts)? Or, given that Murray had hamstring tightness late in Sunday’s game, might they ponder a pivot to backup quarterback Carson Wentz? My sense is that nothing has been ruled out.

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 01: Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass during the second quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray Struggled Prior To Injury

Sunday afternoon was the perfect example of why the Vikings are looking at quarterback options. Kyler Murray struggled with efficiency and in the pocket against the Lions. He went 17-of-29 for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. On top of this, he was sacked three times.

In addition to just statistics, there were other glaring things that could be seen with the naked eye. The quarterback was missing open receivers. He did not look comfortable at times in the pocket. Overall, it was another rough day for a passing offense that has lacked a spark at times this season.

The quarterback has thrown for 1,022 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions over the course of six games. He has taken 15 sacks, and has a passer rating of 86.6. His 45.8 quarterback rating is 25th in the NFL. There are problems with the quarterback room at the moment, and it does not seem like a quick fix is going to help.

Las Vegas Raiders v New York Jets
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 1: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 1, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

How Does Kyler Murray Compare to Kirk Cousins?

That being said, it is fascinating to compare numbers side-by-side. Cousins, for example, has 180 completions on the season. This is 80 more than Murray. While his completion percentage is slightly lower, he has 2,124 passing yards. His 7.5 passing yards per attempt and 19 touchdowns are more than Murray’s 6.6 passing yards per attempt and touchdowns. Murray does have less interceptions with three. Cousins has five.

Colts Jonathan Taylor
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FL – NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts hands off the ball to runningback Jonathan Taylor #28 during the first half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

How Does Vikings QB Compare to Daniel Jones?

How does Murray compare to Daniel Jones? Daniel Jones has played in eight games this season. He has more completions over the course of those eight games, with 162. Murray’s completion percentage is higher at 64.9 % compared to Jones’s 60.5%. Jones has more passing yards with 1,542. They both have the same number of passing touchdowns, but Jones has thrown more interceptions, with nine. The veteran has taken 22 sacks this season.

It seems as though  Kirk Cousins may be the answer when picking between the two quarterbacks just based off of skill That being said, it may be harder to get a deal done. Either way, these quarterbacks will potentially come at a hefty price. It’s more so going to be about what the Vikings are willing to pay.

Danny Jaillet Danny Jaillet is a sportswriter with more than 15 years experience in the industry. He has been featured on Fox Sports, USA Today, and Yahoo Sports among others. He graduated from Worcester State University with a B.A. in communications and a minor in writing. More about Danny Jaillet

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