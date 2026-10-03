Vikings’ Fan-Favorite Defender Gets Worrying Trade Message

The Minnesota Vikings may be 3-0, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be willing to swing a trade. They proved that last week when they dealt QB J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants.

The trade deadline is November 10th at 4 PM EST, and contenders will look to beef up their teams. Some bait will also be cut, and teams with little going for their 2026 will consider fire sales.

For the Vikings, if you ask some people, there’s a clear top option for the team to look to offload.

Vikings Could Look to Trade Away Ivan Pace Jr. Before Deadline

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently named every NFL team’s most sensible trade asset. For the Minnesota Vikings, he named LB Ivan Pace Jr. as the most logical piece for the team to offload.

“While Pace was also a prominent contributor in his second season, he’s slowly fallen out of the defensive game plan,” explained Knox. “He made just six starts in 2025, and he’s only occasionally seen the field this season. Pace has appeared in all three games but has played nearly twice as many special-teams snaps (76) as defensive snaps (40).”

Knox continued, “Keeping Pace as depth in Brian Flores’ defense would make some sense. However, he’s playing on a one-year deal, and Minnesota could save more than $3 million by trading him. Pace should draw some interest from teams in need of linebacker help.”

Eric Wilson took Ivan Pace Jr.’s starting role in 2025, painting a murky picture. Things got even bleaker for Pace’s future during the 2026 NFL Draft when Minnesota drafted LB Jake Golday in the second round. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Pace dealt whatsoever.

Minnesota Urged to Make Call to Chargers for Kimani Vidal

Devon Platana of Vikings on SI had an idea; they think the Vikings should give the Los Angeles Chargers a call. The inquiry would be regarding third-year RB Kimani Vidal, who has shown some promise in his young career.

Platana explained: “…it’s easy to see why the Vikings should be interested in Vidal if he becomes available. He’s young and underused, making the perfect storm for Minnesota to unlock his potential. Claiborne and Dallas have had their chances to fill in for Mason, but they aren’t producing enough to stick around on a legitimate playoff contender.”

Platana also used Vidal’s performance last season against the Minnesota Vikings as a supporting argument. In that game, Vidal ran the rock 23 times for 117 yards and pounded in his first career touchdown in the pros.

This season, Vidal has only played 28 offensive snaps through three games, carrying the ball once for 6 yards. However, his special teams usage has gone up. With talent in the room like Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell, Vidal’s opportunities have dwindled a bit.

A trade of Ivan Pace Jr. and the acquisition of Kimani Vidal are two very realistic moves we could see out of the Vikings at some point this season.