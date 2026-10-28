Vikings’ Former $340+ Million QB Gets Massive Reunion Message

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-0, but have a massive issue lying underneath the surface.

The offense has been genuinely bad through all six games, and the defense is carrying the weight. Many fans are weighing the rationale for praising Kevin O’Connell, a known offensive mind, for the start, even though his offense has been disappointing. Either way, it’s a 6-0 start in the end, and it may be silly to be mad at anyone.

One man who would draw heat regardless is QB Kyler Murray. Across 125 pass attempts this season, Murray has only thrown 3 TDs and 2 INTs. While the team remains unbeaten, it’s nowhere near the standard of offense we expect in Minnesota.

For that reason, there’s been some rumors going around about what the Vikings may do, if anything, at the QB position. Amidst all of the speculation, a familiar face has appeared.

Vikings Named a Fit for Former QB Kirk Cousins

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN shared some thoughts on Cousins’ situation in Las Vegas.

“Cousins played well enough through seven games that he has trade value. So does his contract, which, after being reworked, features a $1.3 million base salary. Aidan O’Connell, the Raiders’ QB3, is a former starter who could slide into the primary backup role to Fernando Mendoza if Las Vegas is ready to start the rookie. There are no glaring needs at quarterback league-wide, but injuries happen every week. The Raiders have not planned to be overly active at the deadline.”

Additionally, ESPN’s Matt Bowen shared some takeaways from what Kirk Cousins has put on film in 2026.

“He’s a pocket thrower who wins with timing and ball location. Cousins can read it out post-snap and play as a ball distributor. He lacks the mobility to make plays outside of structure at a consistent rate, but he can get to the edges on boot concepts, and he fits best in a system that incorporates play-action elements. Cousins has thrown 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.”

At the end of the explanation, Kirk Cousins’ fits were named to be the Panthers, Giants, and Vikings.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Reunion Isn’t a New Idea

The idea of Kirk Cousins and the Vikings reuniting is just another refresher. Even Jon Gruden brought up the idea recently.

“If I’m Philadelphia, knowing Jalen Hurts is out for the year, if I’m the Vikings, and we know Cousins in Minnesota better than anybody, I’m going to offer the Raiders a second-round draft choice. If I get Kirk Cousins in Philly or I get Kirk Cousins in Minnesota, we can win the Super Bowl this year with the defense.”

Gruden also added some further context to Minnesota’s current weaponry:

“If I was the Vikings, with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, I bet they’re knocking on O’Connell’s door. Come on, man! I mean, they can win a Super Bowl. They’re going to have to score at some point.”

As Joe Nelson of Bring Me the Sports points out, the trade doesn’t make a ton of sense.

“Cousins has been great, but he doesn’t have Murray’s mobility, which is exactly what the Vikings needed when Cousins and Sam Darnold were quarterbacking Minnesota teams that were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by Giants and Rams teams that dominated the line of scrimmage.”

The other team Gruden brought up, the Philadelphia Eagles, could make more sense. Philly’s defense is solid, and they still have enough pieces everywhere to want to try and salvage the season after Jalen Hurts’ recent medical scare.