Vikings’ Former WR’s Arrest Details Emerge

Earlier this month, we reported on the arrest of former Minnesota Vikings WR Cordarrelle Patterson.

TMZ reported that Patterson was booked into the Sevier County Jail in Tennessee on the morning of October 17th. At the time of reporting, it was shared that Patterson was taken in on a charge of domestic assault.

Mr. Patterson was later released from the jail that day on a $1,000 bond at 10:15pm. Now that some time has passed, we have further reporting on the events that led to the arrest.

Vikings’ Former WR Cordarrelle Patterson’s Arrest Details Released

Chris Pugh of Cleveland.com shared the details behind the arrest of former Vikings WR Cordarrelle Patterson.

“Patterson’s wife told officers that he allegedly grabbed her hair and left upper arm during a dispute Oct. 17, according to an arrest warrant obtained by TMZ. The warrant says she called 911 and told police she feared for her safety and the safety of her children. An officer reported seeing bruising on her left bicep that was consistent with her account.”

Nothing further has been proven or disproven in a court of law, and it is currently unclear how much into the legal process this will go. Patterson, 35, hasn’t played an NFL snap since 2024 during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he hasn’t officially retired, it’s fair to say he’s played his final game.

Minnesota Could Swing Big for Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

The Raiders already tried to trade Maxx Crosby earlier this year. In a deal that was agreed to by the Baltimore Ravens, Crosby was on his way to the AFC North. That was until Crosby failed his physical, making it all fall through.

This time, however, things are different. On a recent episode of my show, The Skolcial Network, the topic of Maxx Crosby was discussed. Tyler Forness of AtoZ Sports and Vikings 1st & Skol expressed confidence, based on things he’s been told, that there could be “smoke to a fire.” Of course, that guarantees nothing, but these rumors don’t exactly pop up out of nowhere. Trade deals can pop up out of nowhere between teams, and just as quickly fizzle out.

If the Vikings were to swing big for Maxx Crosby, it wouldn’t be cheap. A deal of that magnitude would likely be in the neighborhood of two first-round selections, much like the trade that never was with the Ravens earlier this year.

*Potential trade offer:

Vikings send: 2027 1st-round pick, 2028 2nd-round pick, 2028 5th-round pick

Raiders send: Maxx Crosby, 2028 6th-round pick

* Deemed a “fair trade” on AtoZ Sports’ NFL Trade Simulator