Vikings Get Massive Message Ahead of Saints Showdown

The Minnesota Vikings are heading into Week 5 against the Saints on quite a hot streak. In 2026, Minnesota sits at 4-0, and is on a 9-game win-streak dating back to November of 2025.

The Saints have had a disappointing start to their year, currently sitting at 1-3. Many expected them to be in the mix to win the NFC South, which is technically possible. Either way, a 1-3 start isn’t optimal. New Orleans’ defense isn’t looking too hot, as they’re allowing the highest points per game at 32.0. Perhaps this is the week that Kyler Murray finally puts it together?

Regardless, it’s likely to be a long day for Saints QB Tyler Shough. He hasn’t faced a defense quite like this one yet, and he’s going to have to do some real growing up quickly.

Vikings Defense Expected to Have Big Day Against Saints QB Tyler Shough

Andrew Buller-Ross of Sportsnaut predicted Shough to have a horrific outing against Brian Flores and the Vikings’ defense.

“Tyler Shough has shown he can rank among the league leaders in passing yards. Yet, as he’s settling into his second season in the NFL, he’s also susceptible to committing turnovers. He’s tossed nine interceptions and lost five fumbles in 13 NFL starts. But he hasn’t faced Brian Flores’ top-ranked Vikings defense yet. Facing more pressure than he’s ever dealt with in the NFL, the 26-year-old Shough will commit three turnovers on Sunday.”

Flores has certainly garnered a reputation for terrorizing young QBs around the NFL. Shough, while promising, will likely be a shell of himself when having to figure out the madness of that defense.

Buller-Ross also predicts Myles Price and Demond Claiborne to have touchdowns on offense, as well as Will Reichard to only be contributing points via extra points.

Jauan Jennings Experiment Has Been a Letdown So Far

Sure, with the team being 4-0 thanks in part to an identity of pounding the rock, Minnesota may not want to change a thing. Still, they’ll have to take a look at their resource expenditure and the return on investment they’re receiving from WR Jauan Jennings.

From Jauan Jennings, there isn’t much of one. Without him in the lineup, the rushing attack is likely not much different. As proven so far, the passing game likely wouldn’t be much worse either. This isn’t to say that Jennings isn’t a good football player, as he obviously is. However, it may just not be a fit in Minnesota.

The Vikings could look to offload him to another team, preferably in the AFC, that could utilize his talents more. If Minnesota were to deal him away, they would save in the neighborhood of $5 million this season after all is said and done. This money could potentially be used to compensate a player they receive in another potential trade; perhaps an interior lineman or running back.

To fill in at WR3, the Vikings could look to trust Tai Felton or Myles Price with the role. Perhaps even Odell Beckham Jr. can make a run for the job in that circumstance.