Vikings Get Massive Saquon Barkley Update Amid Trade Rumors

The Minnesota Vikings are being heavily linked to Colts RB Jonathan Taylor as the trade deadline looms. A couple of weeks ago, Saquon Barkley was rumored to be in play as well.

As of Saturday morning, the Colts made it clear that they are officially open for business on a Taylor trade. Indianapolis hadn’t made it obvious until then, but they are now fielding calls. Per Tom Pelissero, Indianapolis has already swiftly declined the offer of a 2027 second-round selection from an unknown team.

The Jonathan Taylor situation will conclude, just as it has officially for Saquon Barkley.

Vikings Won’t Be Able to Add Eagles RB Saquon Barkley

Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport dropped the news on Sunday morning that Eagles RB Saquon Barkley will be staying put.

“Saquon Barkley will not be traded before next week’s trade deadline, sources told NFL Network, putting an end to speculation that the star running back could be on the move with the Philadelphia Eagles trending toward being out of contention.

Barkley, 29, has two years and just over $35 million remaining on his contract with the Eagles, who have had trade talks involving some of their players as general manager Howie Roseman surveys the market to see if he can acquire future draft-pick compensation.”

If the Vikings are to add some help to their backfield, then it won’t come in the form of Barkley.

Minnesota is still fully in play for Jonathan Taylor. Other names to keep an eye on are Jets RB Breece Hall and Titans RB Tony Pollard. If they don’t want to swing that big, then Chargers RB Kimani Vidal or Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt are names to watch as well.

Minnesota Could Trade Away Jordan Addison

Adam Carlson of Sports Illustrated refreshed the idea of a Jordan Addison trade as we near the deadline.

“It would take a stellar trade package for the Vikings to trade Jordan Addison, but for the right compensation, a deal could get done. Addison is entering the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, where Minnesota would be on the hook for $18 million. If Addison doesn’t sign an extension before the end of the 2027 NFL season, he will be an unrestricted free agent. The cost of signing a top-tier WR2 has skyrocketed lately, with several in that position earning around $20 million per year.

Paying Addison to stay in Minnesota should be the most hopeful outcome, but if that doesn’t look like an option with the team’s salary cap situation, finding a trade partner and acquiring assets would be the next best option for the Vikings.”

It’s hard to imagine that the Vikings would trade Addison away sitting at 6-1 or 7-0. However. it is still a situation to monitor this offseason.